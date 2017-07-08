Mascoutah City Manager Will Return To Office

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

Mascoutah Mayor Jerry Daugherty has announced that City Manager Cody Hawkins will be returning to work on July 17.

On Thursday, May 18, in Sangamon County, Mascoutah City Manager Cody Hawkins was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) by Illinois State Police.

Hawkins was pulled over by ISP for Improper Traffic Lane Usage. ISP also charged him with having an expired registration and transportation of alcohol.

He was reportedly on medical leave following the incident. Assistant City Manager Mike Bolt handled day-to-day operations during Hawkins’ absence.

Hawkins stated in a telephone interview that he not only wanted to thank residents and the city staff for their support and understanding, but that he wanted to apologize for the incident.

“First and foremost I owe all of you an apology. I let stress get the best of me, failed and made a mistake,” said Hawkins. “I want to thank all of you for your support and care. Through your support I have found myself again and I am ready to dedicate myself back to the community I love.

“I will be there for you as this community has been there for me. I’ll be returning to my job on July 17, ready to serve.”

Hawkins said that in particular, he would like to thank Assistant City Manager Mike Bolt and Police Chief Scott Waldrup for taking care of issues in the City during his absence. “I also want to thank the city staff for their support and keeping the city going.”

Mayor Daugherty said that disciplinary actions were taken against Hawkins, but by law, is unable to state what those actions entailed, “ but we have reached an agreement on his continued employment.”

City employees will be notified on Monday, July 10, regarding Hawkins’ return to office.

“Throughout this incident, I have received many supportive comments from citizens and others in the area that know Cody. We are all looking forward to his return,” Daugherty said.