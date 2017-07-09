Father, Son Team Charged With Vehicular Thefts In Mascoutah and Freeburg



On July 7, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office issued charges for a father and son team involved in several thefts from vehicles, and two stolen vehicles in rural Mascoutah and Freeburg.

According to a statement from Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the following were charged with Burglary a Class 2 Felony.

Robert D. Scales, 40, and Jordan R. Scales, 20, both from St. Louis. Bond was set for $75,000 each, and both men are in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.

According to Fleshren, a 2016 Jeep was stolen on the night of July 4th from Grodeon Road south of Mascoutah, and several vehicles were reported to be entered in the area also. Vehicles were also reported to have been entered in rural Freeburg and items taken. A vehicle was also stolen in Freeburg. Freeburg Police continue with that investigation.

The Jeep, taken from Grodeon Road, was tracked to a hotel in Collinsville on the morning of July 5. There the Jeep was located, along with the vehicle reported stolen from Freeburg. After some investigation at the scene, the Scales were taken into custody.

“All the vehicles involved in these vehicle entries and thefts were unlocked and many had the keys in them. I, and police departments everywhere, cannot stress how important it is to lock your vehicle and remove valuables where ever you live,” Fleshren stated. “Most of these crimes are crimes of opportunity, and if you remove that opportunity with a locked door you lower chances of being a victim.”

All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.