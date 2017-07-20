Positive West Nile Virus Test in Mascoutah
On Wednesday, July 19th, the St. Clair County Health Department informed the City of Mascoutah that a West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes located in Mascoutah. The City of Mascoutah is advising residents to take precaution against exposure and mosquito bites. The City will be spraying for mosquitoes more frequently over the next several weeks. Belleville and O’Fallon, IL also tested positive for the West Nile Virus in the recent weeks. Please visit the City of Mascoutah website or Facebook page for additional information. Please contact City Hall at (618) 566-2964 with any questions or concerns.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) urges residents to remember to take some simple precautions to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and protect yourself from being bitten. Precautions include practicing the three “R’s” – reduce, repel, and report.
Additional information about West Nile virus can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus.