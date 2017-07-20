Positive West Nile Virus Test in Mascoutah

On Wednesday, July 19th, the St. Clair County Health Department informed the City of Mascoutah that a West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes located in Mascoutah. The City of Mascoutah is advising residents to take precaution against exposure and mosquito bites. The City will be spraying for mosquitoes more frequently over the next several weeks. Belleville and O’Fallon, IL also tested positive for the West Nile Virus in the recent weeks. Please visit the City of Mascoutah website or Facebook page for additional information. Please contact City Hall at (618) 566-2964 with any questions or concerns.