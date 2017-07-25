“Last Chance Agreement” Signed Between Council and City Manager

By Pamela Rensing

MASCOUTAH – Details of a “Last Chance Agreement” between the City of Mascoutah and City Manager Cody Hawkins have been released. On Thursday, May 18, in Sangamon County, Hawkins was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) by Illinois State Police. Hawkins was pulled over by ISP for Improper Traffic Lane Usage. ISP also charged him with having an expired registration and transportation of alcohol. After a medical leave of absence, he returned to work on July 17.

According to Mayor Jerry Daugherty, this “last chance agreement” is standard procedure in many communities. “This contract is not an unusual thing. It is basically an understanding that it is his last chance if any of the listed conditions are violated,” he stated.

Daugherty said it was discussed in-depth by all the council members. “We thought the contact to be fair and consistent with our employment policy. The City Manager agreed to what we came up with.

“We are ready to move on and so is the City Manger. He apologized and admitted he made a mistake. We are all ready to move on and get back to normal. We are a team and will continue working together for the citizens.”

Councilman Mike Baker agreed with the details of the agreement. “Given that we have an employee handbook, this was a fair solution to the situation.”

Councilman Pat McMahan stated in a telephone interview that the city was being “consistent and fair. We can’t be more severe with him and not others. This is a final solution to the situation. We only want the City to continue being successful.”

Also in a telephone interview, Councilman Paul Schorr agreed with the other members. “It’s time to move forward. I think it’s fair to him (Hawkins) and fair to us as employers. Obviously he has certain things to follow and this is his last chance.”

Councilman Jack Weyant wrapped up the sentiments of the council by stating “it was fair for both sides. The contract protects all of us. It was handled the best way possible.”

The agreement is as follows:

LAST CHANCE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF MASCOUTAH, ILLINOIS AND CODY HAWKINS

Cody Hawkins (Employee) and the City of Mascoutah (City), for mutual considerations, the adequacy of which they each acknowledge, hereby enter into this Last Chance Agreement and agree as follows:

1. That Cody Hawkins and the City of Mascoutah understand that based upon the facts of this matter, Cody Hawkins can be terminated from his employment with the City of Mascoutah based upon violations of the Personnel Code.

2. As an alternative to the City seeking Cody Hawkins’ discharge for being under the influence of alcohol while performing duties son behalf of the City of Mascoutah, Cody Hawkins and the City of Mascoutah have agreed to enter into this Last Chance Agreement as a full, final and complete settlement of this matter.

3. Cody Hawkins will receive a suspension of thirty (30) work days without pay, effective June 2, 2017, with a return to work date of July 17, 2017. During the period of suspension, Cody Hawkins is not eligible to work during the period of suspension, Employee may use any or all accumulated sick or vacation time.

4. That Employee and the City acknowledge in this Last Chance Agreement that if Employee violates any provision of the Personnel Policy prior to July 17, 2018, that he will be automatically terminated from his position with the City.

5. The discipline specified above and other terms of this Agreement provide Employee with a “last chance” to correct his behavior. Cody Hawkins and the City agree that the terms as set forth in this Last Chance Agreement are reasonable conditions for Cody Hawkins to comply with in order for him to save his job and continue his employment as City Manager with the City. Cody Hawkins and the city acknowledge and agree that if Employee engages in any of the following conduct or fails to comply with or complete any one the requirements specified below it constitutes “just cause” for his discharge from City employment.

a. A conviction or failure to report an arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs for an offense that is committed after the effective date of this Last Chance Agreement.

b. A conviction or failure to report an arrest for any other offense that is committed after the effective date of this Last Chance Agreement where alcohol or drug use was a contributing factor.

c. Cody Hawkins is required to complete a chemical dependency evaluations by a qualified chemical dependency counselor. Cody Hawkins must successfully complete any and all treatment and aftercare recommendations made by the counselor and/or treatment programs, Cody Hawkins agrees to sign the necessary releases that will allow his chemical dependency counselor or treatment program to share information with the City verifying that Cody Hawkins is complying with this treatment or aftercare requirements.

d. Refusing to submit to unannounced drug/alcohol tests to be conducted during the period Cody Hawkins is undergoing the chemical dependency evaluation and any recommended treatment program for one (1) year following the completion of any prescribed treatment program.

e. Refusing to submit to a requested drug/alcohol test if management at the City has a reasonable suspicion to believe Cody Hawkins is under the influence of drugs or alcohol while on duty or reporting for duty.

f. Any act or misconduct or gross misconduct as specified in the City Personnel Policy.

6. That Employee will be subjected to a breath test every work day for six months and will be subject to random breath tests for the duration of this Agreement.

7. That Employee understands and waives all rights to challenge the terms and conditions of this Agreement. Specifically, the Employee agrees that he shall make no challenge to the terms of this Agreement. Employee recognizes that this agreement supersedes any “like” provisions in his employment contract.

8. Employee acknowledges that by violating the terms of this Agreement, he will waive his rights to the six (6) months severance pay provision of his current contract. Employee shall entitled to one (1) month severance if his employment is terminated.

9. That Employee and the City acknowledge that this Agreement is a stand-alone agreement, meaning that the terms are unique to this case and are to be interpreted by any arbiter or Court without reference to extraneous information not provided herein. This Agreement is not to considered precedent setting in any other grievance or litigation.

10. The interpretation of this Agreement whether by an arbitrator, board or court is limited to a determination of whether the employee engaged in the conduct, which under the terms of the Agreement, would result in termination.

11. Compliance with all other policies, rules and regulations is mandatory.

12. This Agreement shall terminate on July 17, 2018.

13. The Employee acknowledges that he is entering into this Agreement voluntarily and acknowledges that he is waiving any rights to arbitration or due process regarding Employee’s disciplinary charges now pending.

Dated this 7th day of July, 2017