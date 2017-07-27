Positive West Nile Virus Test in Mascoutah

By the City of Mascoutah

St. Clair County Health Department randomly tests mosquitoes for the West Nile virus throughout the County. On July 19, the St. Clair County Health Department advised the City of Mascoutah that a West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes located in Mascoutah. The City of Mascoutah is advising residents to take precaution against exposure and mosquito bites. The City will be spraying for mosquitoes more frequently over the next several weeks. Please visit the City of Mascoutah website or Facebook page for additional information. Please contact City Hall at (618) 566-2964 with any questions or concerns.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) urges residents to remember to take some simple precautions to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and protect yourself from being bitten. Precautions include practicing the three “R’s” – reduce, repel, and report.

REDUCE exposure – minimize being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. If you go outside during these times, take precautions. Even if mosquito numbers seem low, it only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to transmit the virus.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

Eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, such as old tires, buckets and other receptacles, or refresh the water in bird baths, flowerpots and wading pools every couple days.

REPEL – when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

REPORT – report dead birds to your local health department. In communities where there are organized mosquito control programs, contact your municipal government about areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.

Additional information about West Nile virus can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus.