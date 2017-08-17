Andretti Autosport Launches MilitaryToMotorsports.com

Unique Campaign to Provide Career Placement Opportunities within Andretti Autosport for U.S. Military Veterans

INDIANAPOLIS – Andretti Autosport announced today the launch of MilitaryToMotorsports.com, a unique hiring initiative to help U.S. Military Veterans transition into the civilian workforce upon retirement, specifically into the motorsport industry.

The initiative, started with the help of retired U.S. Navy Seal Team Member and Deep Sea Diver and Andretti Autosport chassis owner, Chief David Tilton, seeks to give back to our nation’s Armed Service members by hiring the most qualified Military Veterans to join Andretti Autosport across its diverse family of race teams. Opportunities span across various positions and racing disciplines, including front office operations, transport drivers and pit crew members.

“I’m extremely proud to be joining with David to launch the Military to Motorsports campaign and want to thank him for his service to our country and friendship over the years,” said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti. “I firmly believe that we’ve built crews of the best in the business, and I am honored to welcome retired military members into our organization. The dedication and skill sets of our veterans will make for a perfect fit in the motorsport world.”

After serving 20 years with the U.S. Navy, Tilton retired in 2003 with honors, after sustaining a broken neck and back during service the previous year; he now specializes in consulting and intelligence gathering equipment working with the DoD Special Forces, Intelligence Community and various other federal, state and local agencies across the U.S. In 2015, Tilton began his support of Andretti Autosport via the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and an awareness campaign on the Global Rallycross machine of Scott Speed. In 2017, Tilton became an Andretti Indy car chassis owner, capturing a thrilling victory at the 101st Indianapolis 500 with Takuma Sato.

“As a retired service member, I am very excited to be part of the launch of the Military to Motorsports Program with Andretti Autosport,” said Tilton. “This program will give well deserved military personnel the opportunity to utilize their skills and discipline, gained during their service, as part of one of the most successful teams in motorsports. Serving our great nation as a military member is something to be extremely proud of and I know that Andretti Autosport will be honored to have these heroes as part of the team’s success moving forward.”

Interested U.S. veterans can apply via MilitaryToMotorsports.com for immediate consideration of upcoming openings.