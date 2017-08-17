Are You Ready For The Historic Eclipse?

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

This coming Monday, Mascoutah-area residents will get a chance to see one of Mother Nature’s greatest spectacles – a total eclipse of the sun. Seeing a total eclipse is a “bucket list” event for many people and it is not unusual for people to travel all over the world to witness them.

As the day of the eclipse approaches, two intangibles remain – what will the weather be like and how heavy will the traffic be?

Regarding weather, it is looking like the day will be typical for mid August – partly cloudy with temperatures in the high 80s.

As far as traffic, no one really knows. One estimate was for as many as 350,000 persons to drive to Southern Illinois on Monday. It may all depend on how many people at the last minute decide to drive down from Chicago and cities in Central Illinois. An indication of the high degree of interest is that a special Amtrak train from Chicago set up for eclipse viewers sold all 410 seats in just 22 hours!

It is expected that most of the eclipse crowds will focus on Carbondale and areas south of St. Louis. If we are lucky smaller communities south of Mascoutah may not have as much traffic. At its best traffic will be heavy but flowing, at its worst it may resemble a Scott AFB air show that has just ended, only over all of the area.

We really don’t know how drivers will behave because this is the first widely viewed eclipse in the U.S. since the interstate highway system was built, starting in the late 1950s. In Missouri the main path of the eclipse goes right down Interstate 70 from east of Kansas City to just west of St. Louis. How will drivers react when it gets dark and is total? Will they stop in the road? Will they crowd the shoulders of the highway? We don’t know. But any of this happening will be very unsafe. In Germany during a similar eclipse in 1999, drivers pulled off on the shoulders of autobahns to watch it.

Unfortunately, as Mascoutah residents already know, the path of totality will just barely miss the city as it comes in from the northwest and passes to the south on its way to the southeast. As a result, Mascoutah will only see a partial eclipse of 99 percent. While that will be enough coverage to noticeably darken things, it’s not the same as experiencing totality.

A number of people have said that they will be satisfied to experience a 99 percent eclipse and not bother to travel a short distance to experience totality. After all, 99 percent will be almost as good as 100 percent, right? Unfortunately, it isn’t. The best analogy is going to the Super Bowl and not being allowed into the stadium to watch the game, or having to listen to the game in the parking lot with an AM radio. The sky will not go dark. The stars and planets will not come out. And you will not see the corona of the sun billowing across one quarter of the sky.

What Time Does It Start?

The partial phase begins at 11:51 a.m. with totality starting at 1:19 p.m. (in Fayetteville).

Where to Go?

Nothing. NOTHING on earth compares to the awe and grandeur of a total eclipse. Fortunately to experience totality, Mascoutah residents don’t have to drive very far. The edge of the moon’s 70-mile wide shadow will cut across Illinois Route 4 near the Jefferson Road intersection, which is just five miles south of town. As a result, Fayetteville will have totality for just over one minute, as will Freeburg and St. Libory. The south half of the Orchards residential area will also have totality for a few seconds and Eckert’s Orchards will be total for about 35 seconds (so you can go buy peaches and park in the parking lot and watch it). The edge of totality just misses Belle Valley school by a few hundred feet to the south. Further west, areas south of downtown Belleville, and in St. Louis City and County that are south of Interstate 64 will experience totality, but downtown St. Louis and the Arch Grounds will not. The moon’s shadow cuts Forest Park diagonally in half, so the very southwestern corner of the St. Louis Zoo will be total. The northern part of the St. Louis Science Center Planetarium will not be total, while the building south of Interstate 64 will experience a few seconds of totality.

The eclipse will be at its maximum over Southern Illinois – for two minutes and 40 seconds in the middle of the path. From Mascoutah, the closer you get to the middle of the path, the longer totality will be. However, is very important to point out that you do not have to go to Carbondale to see totality for this long. The maximum duration of 2:40 will only vary by one second along the entire centerline in Illinois. In fact, Chester will have totality just slightly longer than Carbondale but probably will not have the large viewing crowds.

Areas south of Mascoutah with totality exceeding two minutes include: Waterloo, Columbia, Red Bud, Sparta, Pinckneyville, DuQuoin, Steeleville, and Evansville. Communities that will experience nearly the maximum duration are Chester, Gorham, Murphysboro, Carbondale, Marion, Goreville, and Vienna to name just a few.

Eye Protection?

It can’t be stressed enough that you must have eye protection to watch the partial phase of the eclipse. Simple, cardboard protectors with aluminized mylar inserts are still available in this area from a number of places. Without eye protection even at 99 percent of totality the sun is still strong enough to cause permanent burn damage to the eye’s retina. Only during the TOTAL phase of the eclipse can you remove your eye protection and safely view the sun!

Photography?

To photograph the partial phase of the eclipse your camera MUST be fitted with a filter designed to screen out the suns rays. You can take photos with your cell phone but it must have protection from the sun. You can cover the lens with the same material used in the safety glasses. However, don’t expect to get good photos with your cell phone. You will be better off getting pictures of other people watching the eclipse. During totality, you must remove any filters from your camera in order to get a good shot of the eclipsed sun. Once totality has ended, you must re-attach the filter to your camera.

The best way to get photos of the eclipse is with a DSLR fitted a telephoto lens covered by a solar filter, on a tripod. If you don’t have that, you may be wasting your time.

What Will I See?

As the moon begins to cover the sun, you will not notice it getting dark until about 75 percent of the sun is covered. After that darkness will increasingly be noticeable. When coverage passes 99 percent the edge of the moon begins to cover the last part of the sun. At this point viewers will see the moon’s shadow approaching rapidly in the west like a dark storm cloud, then experience Bailey’s Beads on the edge of the sun, which is the last bit of sunshine shining through the mountains and valleys of the moon. Then viewers will see the Diamond Ring effect, which is the very last flash of sunlight. That is the signal that the total phase is beginning. When the Diamond Ring flickers out it will go abruptly dark – unlike at sunset.

Darkness will be similar to that of a full moon and streetlights will come on. During totality the corona of the sun will be visible surrounding the sun with its pearly light. Stars will come out and four planets will be visible near the sun – Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Jupiter. Although darkness will surround you, on all sides of you the edge of the sky will appear as if at twilight. Animals will begin to act oddly and birds will stop signing and go to roost.

Experienced eclipse watchers say that some people may begin crying because the experience is so overwhelming.

And then the Diamond Ring appears again followed by the Bailey’s Beads and it is all over.

If for any reason you can’t see the eclipse or if it is cloudy that day, we are very fortunate. Mascoutah-area residents will get a chance to see another, even-longer eclipse on April 8, 2024. But the bad news is that it will once again miss Mascoutah. This time by ten miles to the east. You will have to drive over to Okawville, Nashville or Mt. Vernon to see it. Carbondale is very lucky as the center line will pass over the city once again.

So save your glasses for 2024!

For further information, there are more websites with eclipse information than can be listed in this article. Enjoy the view and above all keep your eyes safe!