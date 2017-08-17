Bonutti Clinic Orthopedic Surgeons To See Patients In Breese

BREESE – HSHS St. Joseph’s Breese is pleased to welcome providers from the Bonutti Orthopedic Group to the hospital’s Medical Staff. Dr. Peter Bonutti, Dr. Didi Omiyi and Nick Williams, PA-C, will begin seeing patients by appointment in Suite 4 of the hospital’s Specialty Clinics starting the morning of August 24, 2017.

Orthopedics is the care of the musculoskeletal system. This includes bones, joints, ligaments, muscles, nerves and the spine. Orthopedic surgeons use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat trauma, degenerative diseases, infections, congenital disorders and sports injuries.

“The Bonutti Clinic is very well respected in the Effingham area – actually in the entire country.” said St. Joseph’s Interim President & CEO, Amy Ballance. “Construction of our surgical care addition will be finished early this winter providing a high-tech, private, patient-centered experience in a beautiful environment. Expansion of orthopedic services for patients from Clinton and surrounding counties is another milestone we have been working toward. This is an exciting time at St. Joseph’s Breese.”

The Bonutti Clinic was founded in Effingham in 1989, and has gone on to provide world-class clinical care and orthopedic surgery expertise. According to their website, bonutticlinic.com, the practice has “grown from just three employees to more than 170, including individuals who work at the clinic as well as those who service the patient care businesses that have spun off from it.”

Dr. Bonutti graduated from University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Cincinnati, OH. He completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Cleveland Foundation, Cleveland, OH. Along with his subspecialty training in Sports Medicine, Dr. Bonutti has completed a Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship.

Dr. Didi Omiyi graduated from Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago, IL. He completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Howard University Hospital, Washington, DC, and an Adult Reconstruction Fellowship at the Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY. Dr. Omiyi provides total joint hip and knee replacement and general sports medicine. He chooses the anterior approach to hip replacement which generally results in less pain and a shorter recovery time.

Nick Williams is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with an M.S. in Physician Assistant Studies. Nick has been working with Dr. Peter Bonutti since June 2011, assisting him in surgery and in clinic.

“Our new affiliation with the Bonutti Clinic surgeons provides comprehensive sports medicine-care close to home.” said Jamie Wagner, program coordinator for Athletes Advantage Sports Medicine. “This adds to our already robust program of orthopedics, sports medicine physicians, certified athletic trainers, and 1 on 1 individualized rehabilitation.”

For information about scheduling an appointment with Bonutti Clinic providers in Breese, please contact the hospital’s Specialty Clinics at (618) 526-8585.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s in Belleville, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial in Effingham, HSHS Holy Family in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s in Highland.