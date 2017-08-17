Soccer Comes to Mascoutah

By Richard Crothers

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah Little Indians Soccer is excited to announce that soccer has arrived in Mascoutah. It has been a long road and once a dream that started over twenty years ago, but soccer is finally here. Just a few weeks ago, the Board was nervous they would not have enough players but they now are busting from the seams. The Little Indians Soccer Board has recently registered for the fall season close to 200 young athletes.

Mascoutah Indians Soccer Program will provide a broad range of year-round training programs and clinics for Mascoutah players. The curriculum of programs has been developed by the Director of Player and Coach Development to include age-appropriate options for players from Pre-K up to 8th grade; and is based upon the most successful training philosophies, methodologies and techniques in use across US Youth Soccer today.

Mascoutah Indians Soccer will be community-based soccer program, whose aim is to develop and nurture young athletes as both fine soccer players and great people. The staff will try to develop players both technically and tactically so that they can grow and improve as young soccer players. One of their new emphasis is on improvement, and preparing Mascoutah players for middle school, high school, and future soccer endeavors. But more importantly, we want to have fun on and off the field, creating good sportsmanship.

Mascoutah Indians Soccer has goals and objectives for all levels. The goals start simple for the younger age groups and increase in difficulty as the kids get older. Mascoutah Indians Soccer’s goal is to create a child centered environment where kids gain confidence by a soccer discovery journey. Along the way they learn to solve problems that practice and the game environment brings. As each season finishes, the Mascoutah Little Indians Soccer can determine success first based on the fun that each player has had and second by the amount of goals and objectives they have achieved in the technical and technical aspects of the game. This will detract from parents and players acknowledging success on a win or a score basis.

Some of their main goals for the younger athletes include:

• Develop player motor skills, social skills and soccer skills.

• Create a fun, soccer related experience that the students enjoy.

• Build self-esteem in each and every athlete.

• Competition is kept to a minimum because players at his age have a difficult time putting competition in perspective.

• Emphasis is put upon the children playing with the ball to acquire a passion for playing skillfully and intelligently with the ball.

• Mixing age and gender groups is encouraged since the focus is on technique, not competition.

One goal that immediately stands out is their hope of developing a program in the spring for special needs soccer program. The goal is to start a TopSoccer program that could team up with one of the only Special Olympics Soccer programs in the area. TOPSoccer will be formed to perpetuate the US Youth Soccer mission statement which is, in part, “to foster the physical, mental and emotional growth and development of America’s youth through the sport of soccer at all levels of age and competition.” There are hundreds of local children with disabilities who need, and can be provided with, the opportunity to play soccer through the TOPSoccer program. The Mascoutah Little Indian Soccer Board recognize that the special needs children are under-served in the local area. The Director of Play’s goal is to enable these young athletes with disabilities to become valued and successful members of the US Youth Soccer family. They will offer these same athletes an opportunity to join the local Special Olympics soccer teams and represent Mascoutah at the Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games in Bloomington-Normal in June. The benefits of Special Olympics Illinois extends well beyond the field of competition. Through Special Olympics, athletes develop a sense of pride and hope. They will also enjoy greater confidence and self-esteem. And their participation increases society’s overall awareness of what these courageous athletes can achieve when given the opportunity

The Little Indians Soccer has set a practice schedule. Pre-K thru 2nd grade practices are on Mondays from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. 3rd thru 5th grade practices: Wednesdays from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Middle School Practices: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Games for 4th grade and under begin next Friday, August 18, at the Little Indians Football field! Fifth grade and Middle School teams will play on Thursdays or Sunday afternoon with teams from the surrounding area starting in September.

Come out on next Friday and support the next Messi or Mia Hamm!