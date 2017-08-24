Official Consolidation of Two Local VFW Posts is Announced

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

CASEYVILLE AND FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – Caseyville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1117 Adjutant Tom Clark has announced that the consolidation involving his post and the one that has existed in Fairview Heights for many years has now been made official at the organization’s national level.

Fairview Heights VFW Memorial Post 8677 members are now part of the newly combined unit, following the demolition of the local building in the spring of last year thus leaving them without a physical headquarters in this community.

Post 8677’s building on North Illinois Street had reached a point of deterioration where it was no longer feasible or cost-effective to try to maintain so it was sold to a developer who plans to put up a strip shopping center at that location.

Clark commented that, “While it is sad to see the Fairview Heights VFW turn in its charter, it is with true comradeship and excitement that we welcome them into the Caseyville VFW family.”

Each of the units’ commanders, Lee Wallace and Dale Anderson, and quartermasters, Bob Hunkele and Skip Rouch, from the Caseyville and Fairview Heights posts, respectively, were praised by Clark for their diligent efforts in assuring a smooth transition regarding this consolidation.

Veterans in Fairview Heights will continue to be served, Clark noted, despite the fact that there is no visible presence in the form of an actual building for the VFW here.

“May God bless the Caseyville Memorial VFW Post and all who call her home,” Clark commented.

Anderson noted that the Fairview Heights post had “fallen on rough times,” in reference to being forced to sell its deteriorated old building which was well beyond saving.

Concerning its lack of physical presence, Post 8677 is leaving Fairview Heights but Anderson was quick to add, “I want to assure you that this city will not be forgotten by us.”

“Although we may move our mission headquarters to another town, which in this case is Caseyville, I want you to know we will continue to support the City of Fairview Heights by honoring its veterans and supporting the community.”

That support, Anderson continued, will come in the form of hosting ceremonies on Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day, participating in parades and other events and the sponsorship of Cub Scout Pack 586 which meets at William Holliday Elementary School.

“Our mission here will go on,” Anderson concluded, even though the Fairview Heights group will from now on consider VFW Post 1117 in Caseyville as its new formal home.