MPD To Hold 1st Annual Night Out Celebration

By Pamela Rensing

The Mascoutah Police Department will be hosting their 1st Annual National Night Out Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Train Depot in Scheve Park.

National Night Out is celebrated each year on either the first Tuesday of August or the first Tuesday of October. Over 15,000 communities across the United States join forces in an effort to promote a Police Community Partnership through crime, drug and violence awareness prevention and neighborhood unity.

“We are extremely proud to be hosting this free event open to all ages,” Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup stated.

Different activities scheduled include:

• Free food and soft drinks,

• Rock Climbing Wall,

• Public safety personnel meet-and-greet,

• MPD Police car viewing and demonstrations,

• MFD Fire truck viewing and demonstrations,

• Mascoutah EMS Ambulance viewing and demonstrations,

• Illinois State Police (ISP) Rollover Simulator,

• ISP Motorcycle officers,

• ISP Drone display,

• St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Tactical Response Vehicle,

• K-9 demonstrations,

• ARCH Air Medical Services Helicopter,

• St. Louis County Police Helicopter,

• Music by DJK Gray Events of Alton,

• Bounce houses,

• and fun giveaways for school age youth who attend and register.

Waldrup said the K-9 demonstrations will include K-9 officers from the St. Clair Sheriff’s Department and Alton Police Department. They will demonstrate aggression, obedience, and explosive detection.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department will also have their Tactical ResponseVehicle on display. Members of the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team will discuss why and how the vehicle and different weapons are used.

One of the most unique demonstrations of the evening will be the Illinois State Police Rollover Simulator. The rollover simulator is designed to demonstrate the importance of wearing safety seat belts. Two life-size dummies, an adult and a child are placed in the truck cab unbelted. To simulate a rollover accident, the cab is mechanically rotated, which causes the dummies to be ejected. The dummies are returned to the cab and secured with safety seat belts. Again the cab is rotated and the dummies remain safely in the cab.

The “Climb for PTSD” Rock Climbing Wall will be available for those who would like to test their athletic skills. “Climb for PTSD” is a non-profit organization that was founded to help the many veterans that are still waiting months to get mental health appointments at the closest VA hospitals, sometime 50-100 miles away.

Climb for PTSD will also be hosting the Heros Run to be held at Scheve Park on Oct. 7. For more information and to register, go to www.climbforptsd.org.

This incredible evening is free of charge and open to all.

“This first National Night Out is made possible with your help,” Waldrup said. “This event will give everyone, especially the children, a chance to meet and interact with those who do everything possible to keep our families, our friends, and our town safe.”

The MPD is asking for your support for this community event. To date, the following donors include:

Mascoutah Police Benevolent Association

Mascoutah Improvement Association (MIA)

Walmart

Climb4PTSD (climbing wall)

Dean Darnall (bounce houses)

Boyce, Hund & Associates LLC

Binsbacher, Griffithe, & Dawson

Moll Funeral Home

Tom’s Supermarket

Southside Auto Body

Roy-El on the Fly@ Mid America Airport

Rural Family Medicine

Corner Attic Thrift Shop

Citizens Community Bank

If you, your church, organization, or business would like to make a monetary donation, please contact Police Chief Scott Waldrup at 618-566-2964, ext 112 or Mascoutah City Clerk Kari Haas at 618-566-2964, ext 106. Donations can also be mailed to the City of Mascoutah, Attn: City Clerk, 3 West Main St., Mascoutah, IL 62258.

Your help is sincerely appreciated.