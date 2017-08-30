Newgarden Wins Bommarito Automotive Group 500



By Jeff Thornton, HERALD PUBLICATIONS

The Verizon IndyCar Series return to Gateway Motorsports Park after a 14 year absence was a big success. The weather was perfect and a record crowd witnessed the return of fast cars on a newly paved track.

A caution on a parade lap delayed the start of the race when Tony Kanaan got to low and spun. When the green flag dropped it did not take long for Josef Newgarden to pass pole sitter Will Power in the first turn. The pass and the cold tires of Power caused the first accident of the evening as Power’s car also collected Ed Carpenter and 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato’s car.

Newgarden would lead the next 55 laps until he pitted for tires and gas. Sebastian Bourdais took over the lead and then after his pit stop Max Chilton became the race leader. Newgarden regained the lead on lap 67 and held the lead until lap 104. Simon Pagenaud led a lap and then fan favorite Helio Castroneves led 53 laps. During this run Castroneves became the fourth driver in Indy Car history to lead over 6000 laps. He joins Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti and A J Foyt who also achieved this feat.

Newgarden who had one of the fastest cars of the evening also led laps 161 through 205. Pagenaud took over the lead on lap 206. Pagenaud and Newgarden are both teammates on Team Penske. But a controversial pass by Newgarden on lap 218 would decide the race. Newgarden saw a small opening and put his car between the low side of the track and Pagenaud car. It appeared the tires may have touched sending Pagenaud high into the track. Pagenaud was able to save the car but lost the lead and eventually would finish third. He was not happy at the end of the race. “I was not happy with his pass but the bottom line is we all race to win,” commented Pagenaud after the race.

“I took advantage of the lane Simon gave me. I could not get any lower than I already was or else I would have taken both of us out with a wreck. Luckily the pass worked and both cars were running at the end of the race. It worked out for us. It was a good night and I thought the race atmosphere the track and the crowd were amazing,” said Newgarden. Newgarden’s win also allowed him to keep the top spot in the point’s championship over second place finisher Scott Dixon.

It was a wonderful night for families as the track had different events for all ages. The time of the race was 2 hours 13 minutes and 22 seconds. The return of Indy Cars to Gateway Motorsports Park was a smashing success!