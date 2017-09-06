Mascoutah Man Charged With Impersonating An Officer

By Pamela Rensing

MASCOUTAH – A 27-year-old Mascoutah man was arrested after approaching the homeowners of three different residences and identifying himself as a police officer.

According to Mascoutah Police Chief Scott Waldrup, on September 3 at approximately 12:47 a.m., Craig Otto of North First St. in Mascoutah, knocked on the door of a residence on East South St. Otto allegedly told the homeowner he was a police officer and was looking for a female suspected of theft. He also showed them a business card from the Highland Police Department. The homeowner, however, was suspicious because the suspect had a full beard, and wearing a Cardinal’s baseball cap backwards, gym shorts, and appeared intoxicated. When they called police, the suspect left in a pickup truck.

Waldrup said as they were responding to the call, they received a second call from dispatch stating the suspect was at a residence in the 400 block of South Railway. The homeowners called 911 and reported the same incident as the first – a man stating he was a police officer looking for a female involved in a theft. When officers arrived, the suspect had left in a pick-up truck.

Officers then received a call that the suspect was at a residence on Town Hall Road, a rural part of Mascoutah. Officers stopped Otto on High Banks Road. Waldrup said the suspect was “extremely intoxicated.”

Otto was charged with Aggravated DUI, Driving With a Revoked License, and two counts of False Impersonation of a Police Officer. Due to the incident on Town Hall Road, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department also charged him with False Impersonation of a Police Officer.

Otto was taken to the St. Clair County Jail. Bail was set at $20,000 for charges issued by the Mascoutah Police Department, and $10,000 for the charge issued by the Sheriff’s Department.