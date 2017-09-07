Bill to Help Veterans Receive College Credit for Service Becomes Law

Military veterans will be able to receive college credit for their service, opening the door to new career opportunities under a measure introduced by state Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, which is now law.

“The training and experience that individuals gain while in the military is truly substantial and that experience will now be recognized by higher education institutions in Illinois,” said Greenwood. “Members of our armed forces make great sacrifices to protect our country and under this law we are showing our appreciation for their service by recognizing their training and crediting it towards various degree programs.”

Greenwood’s House Bill 3701, which would require institutions of higher education to implement policies that allow veterans of the armed forces to receive academic credit for their military service was signed into law last week. This new measure allows each higher education institution to adopt their own policies outlining which military training courses qualifies for academic credit. Under this law new academic polices must be adopted before June 1, 2018.

“My district is home is many veterans and active military personnel and I am confident our servicemen and women will benefit from this new law in their pursuit of a higher education,” said Greenwood. “I will continue to support measures that expand education opportunities for those who have dedicated their lives to serve our country.”

For more information you can contact Greenwood’s constituent service office at 618-646-9557 or staterepgreenwood@gmail.com.