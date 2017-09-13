Bergheger To Retire; Mascoutah Dealership Purchased By Auffenberg in O’Fallon

Brent Bergheger, 61, of Bergheger Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Mascoutah is retiring after 28 years at the Mascoutah location. According to Bergheger, the dealership was purchased by Auffenberg and will be part of the AutoMall in O’Fallon.

The deal is expected to be final Friday.

The used vehicle portion of the dealership has been purchased by Vince Bonino, who has served as Bergheger’s General Manager for the past 13 years. The new auto dealer will be called “The Auto Network” and will specialize in pre-owned vehicles. It will still be located at 220 W. Main St. in Mascoutah.

Bergheger stated that anyone with a new car warranty service contract can still bring their vehicle to Bonino. They will provide the owner with a loaner car, and then take the vehicle to a Chrysler dealership for maintenance.

Any other type of regular service maintenance can be completed at the Auto Network by their technicians.

The Auto Network will have a locator service that incorporates the inventory of over 22,000 dealerships. Bonino will have the means to find any particular vehicle you are looking for.

Although retiring, Bergheger will work part-time along side Bonino as a consultant. They are hoping to double the inventory of pre-owned vehicles.

“It is sad that Mascoutah will no longer have a new car dealership; at one time we had four of them,” Mascoutah Mayor Jerry Daugherty stated. “I am, however, happy for Brent that he is able to retire. Brent Bergheger has successfully grown his business through the years and made many other contributions to the City and community that has cast us in a positive light.

“I wish Brent all the best in his future endeavors. On a positive note, it’s encouraging that “The Auto Network” for preowned cars will still be located in Mascoutah, as well as the car service center. The impact on sales tax for the city will be dependent on the amount of pre-owned sales.”

Bergheger said the success of his dealership was because of family, employees, and customers. He is proud to state that most of his employees will remain at the new Auto Network.

“I can’t thank the customers enough for the confidence they shown in us,” he said. “They could go anywhere to buy a car, but they come to us. Many are repeat customers, and we truly appreciate that support.”

He is devoted to the Mascoutah community, and especially to the annual “Heroes Run” held for the past five years at Scheve Park. It has now been turned-over to Climb for PTSD of Fairview Heights, devoted to improving the quality of life for service men and women suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Brent and Kim Bergheger have three daughters: Allison, Courtney, and Katie. They have three grandchildren.

Besides being with family, he also plans to devote more time to the Brent Bergheger Family Foundation at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The foundation raises money for cancer research.