‘Ask an Addict’ Event Sept. 23 at Trenton Community Park

TRENTON – A group of Trenton residents plan an addiction awareness and information event for Saturday, September 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Trenton Community Park, located on old Route 50 on the eastern edge of town.

The general public is encouraged to attend for free barbecue, speakers, and the opportunity to “Ask an Addict” in a social setting.

“Our main purpose is to encourage the public to learn more about this disease that is claiming so many lives, ruining families, and causing great harm to society,” said co-organizer Joe Metzger, who is himself an opiod addict in recovery.

During the event, participants will be encouraged to mingle with and ask questions of addicts in recovery, to better understand the nature and the effects of addiction in an informal, open exchange. The addicts who are available for conversation about their disease will wear name tags inviting the public to ask them about their experiences. “Everything you always wanted to know about addicts and addiction but were afraid to ask,” said Metzger.

Mike and Sybil Conley, owners of The Sun newspaper in Trenton, are helping Metzger coordinate the event. The Conleys’ daughter Zoë died of a heroin overdose on May 24. “We really want to encourage people who are affected by the opioid crisis to come out of the shadows,” said Sybil Conley. “We’re proud of Zoë, of the person she was underneath her addiction, and for her courage in fighting it. We’re not going to bow our heads because she died from a disease that affects many others.”

Mike Conley said education and understanding of addiction are central themes in mitigating the crisis. “There a lot of different tentacles to the opiod crisis, and it’s probably unrealistic to think this is a problem that’s going to be completely solved. But with public support we can do things to ease the suffering of addicts, their families and friends, and society,” he said.

Speakers will include addicts in recovery, families, first responders, pharmacists, and others with unique insights into the devastating effects of addiction.

Come with an open mind, expect to have your assumptions challenged, and join the fight against a disease that is the number one killer of people under 50 years of age.

The event will be staged in the larger of the two pavilions in the park, accessible from old Route 50 (Broadway) via North Ash Street.