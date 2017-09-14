Rep. Meier Announces Re-Election to the State House

State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) officially announced his re-election to the State House on Tuesday, September 12th. Rep. Meier will seek his fourth term to the Illinois House of Representatives in 2018.

“I’m ready to go back to Springfield and represent southern Illinois as your state representative,” said Rep. Meier. “I will fight for southern Illinois by continuing to stand up to Chicago’s spending addiction. I won’t give up supporting an agenda that creates jobs, grows our economy, and reduces wasteful spending in state government.”

Since Representative Meier was first sworn into office in 2013, he battled, then, Governor Quinn’s attempt to close Murray Center, and with the help of the Murray Parents’ Association and many others, Meier was successful at keeping Murray Center open. Charlie Meier is a strong advocate for downstate Illinois, he continues to work on improving Illinois’ job climate, opposes Chicago bailouts, and supported the bipartisan compromise recently signed into law which led to historic education funding for area schools. For the first time in decades, all schools in the state of Illinois will receive their fair share of school funding.

Rep. Meier added, “Since I first took office in the legislature I have been faced with many challenges that were years in the making before my term began. It didn’t take long to figure out Chicago always wants more and wasteful spending is the windy city’s addiction which needs to be curbed. Springfield needs our southern Illinois values at the State House, it would be an honor to return in 2018.”

Charlie Meier is a lifelong resident of Washington County, residing on his family’s Centennial Farm. In 2009 Charlie was awarded the State of Illinois Conservation Farm Family of the Year, which recognizes leaders in land conservation that uphold the responsibility to restore its natural productive beauty for future generations. The 108th District includes portions of Clinton, Madison, St. Clair, and Washington counties.