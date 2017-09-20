Leave a Comment

According to Chief Scott Meinhardt of the New Baden Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, the New Baden Police Department responded to a man down at the New Baden Village Park. A 42-year-old O’Fallon man was found with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The event was witnessed by two unconnected visitors at the park. The event was also partially recorded on a video camera attached to a commuter bus parked near the scene.

The scene was secured for several hours as members of the New Baden Police Department, Trenton Police Department and the Clinton County Coroner’s office processed the area.

No other individuals were found to be associated with the incident, and foul play is not suspected.

The incident is currently being investigated by the New Baden Police Department and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

The deceased was an active duty member of the Air Force working at Scott Air Force Base.

The name is being withheld at this time to assure next of kin have been properly notified.

It is currently being classified as a suicide by gunshot.

The investigation into the unfortunate event is ongoing and expected to last for quite some time.