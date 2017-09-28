Leave a Comment

MASCOUTAH, IL— Mascoutah resident John Wright played a Million $$ Match ticket and instantly won a $100,000 prize. “I feel so lucky!” he said when he presented his winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Springfield.

Wright was at Speedi-Chek, 1040 W. Main St., in Mascoutah, when he bought and scratched his Million $$ Match ticket. “I was shocked when I saw the $100,000 prize amount! I signed the back of my ticket right away.” His plans for the windfall include helping his daughter pay for college.

Speedi-Chek received a $1,000 bonus, 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling a winning ticket. Million $$ Match is a $30 instant ticket featuring three top prizes of $5,000,000, five prizes of $1,000,000 and 14 prizes of $100,000. Two of the $5,000,000 prizes, three of the $1,000,000 prizes, and eight of the $100,000 prizes, have not been claimed. For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.