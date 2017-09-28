Detmer To Run For Clinton County Clerk

Chris Detmer recently released the following notification:

I am honored to announce that I, Chris (Voss) Detmer, am seeking the Republican nomination for Clinton County Clerk and Recorder in the Primary Election to be held on March 20, 2018. After giving this some long consideration, and with the support of my family and friends, I have decided to seek this office. As a lifetime resident of Clinton County, I am truly passionate about the people and the communities within it. I feel very confident that I will be a strong candidate for this office. I offer a profile of myself below…my qualifications, background and pledge to you.

Qualifications

For the past 25 years, I have been in association with County government in a variety of capacities. I am familiar with the County recording processes and guidelines through my employment as a title insurance examiner and real estate closing agent. I have worked closely with the offices of the County Treasurer, Assessor, Zoning, Circuit Clerk and the County Clerk and Recorder. I have assisted Clinton County residents with some of life’s most important financial decisions involving home purchases, sales and refinances. Serving the public in this way has become a favorite aspect of mine, and has helped me reach the decision to seek this nomination. My experience and vitality would adequately qualify me for this position.

● Employed by county clerk and recorder assisting with voter registration,

keeping and collecting of vital records such as marriage, birth and death records

● Recording of legal documents and assisting in the primary and general elections

● Processing genealogy requests

● Employed with local title insurance agencies; performing real estate title searches at

the County courthouse. Preparing title commitments and title insurance policies.

● Performing real estate closing transactions including sales and refinances.

● Working alongside local realtors, lenders, surveyors, appraisers, auctioneers and loan

officers

● Fifteen years of experience managing local real estate title insurance offices.

● Agriculture background through farm lending services.

Background

I am 46 years old and was born and raised in Aviston. I am an alumni of Central Community High School and Kaskaskia Junior College where I received an Associate’s Degree. The importance of public service has been impressed upon me growing up in Aviston and later raising a family in communities such as St. Rose, Carlyle, and Breese. I have been married for 24 years. My husband, Jeff and I have four children, (Ellie, Emily, Will and Lizzie) who have also enjoyed the benefits of this great community. Though raising a large family has kept me busy; I have found time to be involved in many school and community organizations. I have coached volleyball at Central High School and Aviston Elementary. I am currently the director of Clinton County Elite Volleyball Club. Jeff and I are both blessed with very large extended families, from which we have learned about the qualities of honesty, integrity and sacrifice for others.

Pledge

I promise to be a full time County Clerk & Recorder and that I will run a respected and efficient office. I will always be ready to serve all the people of Clinton County in any way. Clinton County is my home as well as yours. My interests, my family, my church and my life are right here. I welcome the challenge of continuing the progress made by our current and previous County Clerk(s). I pledge to serve the County with the same vigor and attention to detail these officials have shown. Through life and work in Clinton County; I truly appreciate this opportunity.

Contact

Thank you for considering me for this opportunity. I am humbled and anxious to help serve the County we all love. I encourage anyone with questions or comments to contact me at (618) 972-3334 or email me jeffchrisdetmer@gmail.com

The Detmer family says Thank you for your support!!