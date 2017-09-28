Mascoutah School District Approves FY 18 Budget

By Keith Gillett

Herald Publications

MASCOUTAH – Following a public hearing which generated no comments, the Mascoutah Community School District 19 Board unanimously approved it’s budget for FY18 which will be nearly $48 million dollars. The budget is approximately a two percent increase over FY17.

A breakdown of the budget shows that the District anticipates spending $30.5 million on it’s educational fund, which includes salaries and personel, $5.5 million on operations and maintenance, $5.2 million on debt service, $2.25 million on transportation, $1.6 million on municipal retirement/social security, $1.28 million on capital projects, and $1 million on tort.

The FY18 budget is an increase of $1.28 million over FY17. Budgeted revenues are $639,822 over FY17 which will result in a projected deficit of nearly $2 million. Of that amount, $755,000 is budgeted as contingency.

In other business, the Board

• Heard a presentation from Tom Crabtree of Stifel Financial Corporation on restructuring the District’s 2009 bonds which were issued to pay for the new Mascoutah High School. Crabtree pointed out to Board members that if interest rates continue to remain low, the District could save money by extending the debt and refinancing the bonds.

• Heard a report from Superintendent Dr. Craig Feigel that the construction of the top floor build-out at Mascoutah High School is complete. When the building was constructed in 2009 lower construction costs at that time allowed the District to build a partially completed wing of the building that could be completed as enrollment needs required additional classrooms. Dr. Feigel also reported that work on the flooring for the new athletic field house was underway.

• Approved a new student information system. The Board approved a bid from Skyward for $114,863.

• Passed a motion thanking Laura Yarber for securing a donation of two printers from Dell.

• Approved the purchase of Go Guardian Teacher and Administrator software for $40,000. The Go Guardian Teacher allows teachers to manage the use of Chromebooks in their classrooms. The Go Guardian Administrator allows the District to monitor website traffic that’s inappropriate and makes it possible to track and monitor Chromebooks that leave the District.

• Approved Board goals for the 17-18 school year.

• Discussed the level of action to take regarding a proposal to install artificial turf on the athletic field. Athletic Director Scott Battis told the Board that he believes that he can raise $500,000 of the estimated $750,000 cost from donations, and already has nearly $200,000 committed. In the end the Board agreed to support a target of $500,000 by spring towards a goal of $750,00, with a review of the effort at that time. The opinion of many Board members was that the District had a responsibility to support new bleachers for the athletic field but turf was a luxury that needed community commitment and support to complete.

• Approved a bid from engineering firm Eagle for $180,000 to adjust and fix controls and other work at MHS. If work is completed by November it will qualify for a 15% rebate from Ameren.

• Approved the following extra duty recommendation for certified personnel Bennett Dibadj and Katie Hofman as sponsors of Purple Crush.

• Approved the following classified personnel actions: Sydney Brown as a co-op student in the MHS library; Marilyn Hoffman as a bus aide; Rachel Spencer as an extended time supervisory aid at WES; Heather Jones as an instructional aide at SES; and Sandra Osbourne as an instructional aide at MES. Approved the transfer of Miranda Hardy from extended time aide the PreK instructional aide at WES, and Devyn Seymour from individual care aide to instructional aide at SES. Approved the extra duty recommendation for Jason Schneider as a volunteer for basketball at MHS. Approved unpaid leave for Christopher Worms. Approved the end of the one-year probation period for Dwan Bushee and Rebecca Roe as instructional aides. Approved the resignations of Cynthia Lanzante as a bus driver and Sandra Salinas in food service. Approved the resignation of Rob Rudy as assistant boys basketball coach at Mascoutah High School.