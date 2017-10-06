Leave a Comment

The news is filled with school, university/college, and professional football players “taking a knee” during the playing of the National Anthem. The Mascoutah High School football team wanted to show their loyalty and support of all first responders by inviting the Mascoutah Police Department, Mascoutah Fire Department, Mascoutah EMS, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, and the Illinois State Police to their homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 29. The players and first responders walked on the field, hand-in-hand. The National Anthem was then performed by the Mascoutah High School Marching Indians. Pictures and video of the solidarity made Metro-East as well as national news. Thank you, MHS football players, for displaying respect to Mascoutah, and to those who serve both the community and the nation. HERALD