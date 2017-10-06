Mascoutah Trap Tribe Junior High Team Takes 5th Place at SIYSSA

By Jason Reese

Mascoutah Trap Tribe Coach

The Mascoutah Trap Tribe is a newly-formed youth trapshooting team located in Mascoutah. Trap shooting is the competitive sport of clay pigeon shooting. Trap shooting has been a sport since the eighteenth century and is becoming ever more popular among younger athletes. The sport promotes gun safety, personal responsibility, self-discipline and sportsmanship among student athletes. Teams compete at the local, state and national levels throughout the fall, spring, and summer. Student athletes have the opportunity to compete for trophies and college scholarships.

The team was formed at the end of August by Coach Jason Reese and Coach Tony Barrale along with eight Mascoutah kids who had previously shot trap competitively. The team now has 29 Mascoutah kids signed up (13 high school students and 16 middle school students) and a total of four coaches.

Eighteen members of the team just competed Saturday, September 23, at the Southern Illinois Youth Sport Shooting Association (SIYSSA) Invitational Shoot held at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex near Sparta. The Mascoutah Trap Tribe Junior High Team brought home their first trophy with 5th place.

SIYSSA is a non-profit corporation, dedicated to promoting Trapshooting and other shooting activities for the youth of Southern Illinois. There are approximately 200 athletes on 18 teams in the SIYSSA (http://www.siyssa.com).