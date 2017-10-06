Mascoutah Woman Charged With Bank Robbery

By Pamela Rensing

A Mascoutah woman was arrested and charged Friday, Sept. 29, with robbing The First Federal Savings Bank in Lebanon.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, Laura J. Helsel, 38, was arrested at her home in Mascoutah and charged with Financial Institution Robbery. She was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and held on $50,000 bail.

Helsel is allegedly accused of robbing the First Federal Savings Bank at 115 S. Madison Street in Lebanon on Friday, Sept. 8, at 12:25 p.m. She reportedly walked to the counter and handed the teller the note. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, she then left the bank on foot. There were no injuries to any bank employee during the robbery.

The Lebanon Police Department would like to thank the Mascoutah Police Department and St. Clair County State’s Attorney for their assistance during the investigation.