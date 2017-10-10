Fairview Heights Police Seeking Suspect in Firing of Shots That Injured Local Man

By Randy Pierce

Fairview Heights Police are seeking help from the public concerning the identity of an individual who is believed to have been involved in the firing of gunshots that injured at man at his home here prior to 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, October 5.

Officers who had responded to a report that evening concerning shots being fired in the area of St. Clair Drive on South Ruby Lane located the victim at his home then learned that two suspects had approached him there prior to the occurrence of an argument and physical confrontation.

Police believe that the ensuing scuffle resulted in one of the suspects discharging a firearm which led to the victim suffering a wound that was non-life threatening. One of the suspects was taken into custody at the scene but the other one fled in a passenger vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect who is still be sought by police is described as a black male, about 26 to 28 years old, five feet, five inches tall with an average build and short hair.

The car he was driving at that time was a white Dodge passenger model. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department by calling (618) 489-2100 or leaving an anonymous tip at the web site www.fhpd.org.