Mascoutah Mayor Serves On IML Board Of Directors

CHICAGO – The Illinois Municipal League (IML) elected new officers and members to the Board of Directors, at its 104th Annual Conference, held September 21-23 at the Hilton Chicago and attended by more than 2,000 local elected and appointed officials.

On Saturday, September 23, the IML membership unanimously elected Belleville Mayor Mark W. Eckert to serve a one-year term as president. Also elected during the conference were Mayor Michael J. Inman of Macomb as First Vice President and Mayor Leon Rockingham, Jr. of North Chicago, as Second Vice President.

In addition to the officers, 36 Vice Presidents were elected to serve a one-year term on the statewide organization’s Board of Directors. Mayor Jerry Daugherty of Mascoutah continues to serve on the IML Board as a Past President. Daugherty served as the President of the Board for the years 2014-15.

“I am proud to serve on a Board that represents over 1,200 municipalities in the State of Illinois. The role of the Municipal League becomes more vital every year as we advocate for local government at the state and federal levels to address those issues that affect our communities,” Daugherty stated. “I look forward to working with Mayors around the state in facing the challenges that lie ahead.”