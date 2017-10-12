Varsity Cross Country Teams Take County Titles

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The MHS boys’ and girls’ varsity cross country teams ran well at the St. Clair County Meet – held last Tuesday at Frank Holten State Park in E. St. Louis.

Both squads won their respective races, and Casmir Cozzi finished first overall with a solid time of 15:22.20.

In addition, the JV boys won their race, and the JV girls came in second.

“It was a good day as both varsity teams won titles,” Mascoutah Coach Darren Latham said. “We had six boys under 16 minutes, and six girls under 20 minutes. We also won the boys’ JV division, and the JV girls placed second.”

After Cozzi, Brandon Johnson came in second at 15:27.30; Patrick Thompson – fourth at 15:47.6; Braeden Williams had a nice day with a fifth place, 15:57.4; Darion Taylor – sixth at 15:58.1; Mathew McNicol – seventh at 15:59.2; Kristian Knecht – 10th at 16:21.9. The Indians top five amassed a team score of 18.

The varsity girls ended up with a score of 31 points, as Arianna Climaco led Mascoutah with a third-place finish and a time of 19:03.19. Naya Busbea – fourth at 19:14.59; Julia Kapp – fifth at 19:16.6; Bella Dixon – ninth at 19:32.4; Kailee Chau – 10th at 19:32.4; Madison Krieg – 12th at 19:38.06; Elizabeth Byington – 18th at 20:25.6.

Kaleb Dabbs led the winning Mascoutah JV team with a second-place, 17:00.3; Jordan Eddy came in fourth at 17:14.2; Tomas Copher – fifth at 17:16.8; Avery Cozzi – seventh at 17:27.3; Alex Midkiff – eighth at 17:27.5; Nathan Mostoller – ninth at 17:34. 7; Brendan Jones – 10th at 17:44.8; Maguel Squires – 12th at 17:52.6

Madeline Zurbrug led the JV girls to a second place finish behind O’Fallon with an eighth place, 21:21.3; Eve Slago – ninth at 21:40.6; Heavin Koerner – 10th at 22:09.2; Camden Alexander – 11th at 22:24.0; Natalie Hart – 12th at 22:28.2; Tehya Meager – 13th at 22:38.3; Morgan Waugh – 14th at 23:05.2.

Last Saturday, the varsity squads ran in the Open Division at Centralia, as Latham wanted to save his top runners for the upcoming Mississippi Valley Conference Meet – to be held Thursday, October 12, at Principia College.

Still, Knecht recorded a fine effort at Centralia, finishing second in the JV race, and Eddy came in ninth. Overall, the JV finished second to Belleville East.