Team Scott To Host 24-Hour Run Honoring Past, Present Veterans

By Staff Sgt. Stephenie Wade

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE – Team Scott’s local Air Force Sergeant’s Association will host a 24-hour vigil run on base Oct. 20 to honor past and present veterans and their families.

This is the eighth year AFSA chapter 872 will lead the event. This year’s vigil run will honor Vietnam veteran Jack Poitras, a resident of the Greater St. Louis area who is very active in the local community.

Poitras volunteers at Jefferson Barracks Medical Center in St. Louis, helping rehabilitate veterans and training Veteran Affairs employees on the No Veteran Dies Alone hospice program. Additionally, Poitras donates his time to play taps with his bugle at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

“It is another chance to come together as a military and civilian community to honor those who have worn the uniform in service to our great nation,” said Tech. Sgt. Ben Weavers, AFSA 872 president. “For 24-hours, as we move the U.S. flag and POW/MIA banner around the track, we commit to honoring those who have served before us.”

The free event is open to anyone with access to Scott AFB. The opening ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at the James Gym Track to kick off the event. Teams of four can run/walk in 30-minute increments around the base track to honor veterans until 5 p.m. Oct. 21.

To sign up, visit http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080b49acab29a4fe3-2017.

For more information, please email Master Sgt. Cassandra Raby cassandra.raby@us.af.mil.