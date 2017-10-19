MMS Braves Put Together A Great Baseball Season Win Conference and Advance to State

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Despite losing 4-1 to Marion in the quarterfinal round of the Southern Illinois Junior High, Class L State Baseball Tournament – held September 30 in Centralia – the Mascoutah Braves put together a truly fantastic season, finishing with a 21-2 mark.

To get to State, the Braves walloped Belle Valley, 10-0, and Wolf Branch, 8-1, to win the Mascoutah Regional, Wednesday-Thursday, September 20-21.

Earlier, the Braves had clinched their second-straight conference title with a 3-1 win over Highland and before that had knocked off O’Fallon Carriel.

Ironically, Highland defeated Carriel, 6-1, to claim the State title.

Mascoutah opened the season with a second-straight O’Fallon Tournament championship, nixing Nashville, 5-3 in the finale.

“It was a fun season,” Mascoutah Coach Kent Snyder said. “This team came to practice and worked very hard; there were never any arguments among the players, and they showed initiative in working on the fundamentals to get better.

“Our top six hitters: Ryan Bibb, Liam Pryor, Jayden Mueller, Derek Plab, Brendan Brock, and Lance Funk were all right around the .400 mark. The pitching and defense were also outstanding.”

At State, Marion had an outstanding pitcher who two-hit the Braves with Mueller notching both of those. Two Mascoutah errors also contributed to the loss.

The Braves scored four runs in the first inning to take care of Wolf Branch in the regional title. Plab led off with a single; Bibb tripled him home; Pryor punched an RBI, sacrifice fly to right that scored Bibb; Mueller singled and stole second; Funk brought home Mueller with a RBI single; Alex Dunston’s RBI double scored Funk.

Bibb pitched six innings to nab the victory over Wolf Branch, allowing just one hit – a leadoff triple in the top of the first inning that did not score. Plab came on in the seventh and worked an inning of scoreless relief.

Bibb also hurled a two-hitter in Mascoutah’s victory over Highland.

Other 2017 highlights: Drew Howell, Funk, and Plab combined to pitch a perfect game against Carlyle; Bibb ended up with three home runs on the season; Pryor roped a 360-foot home run at Collinsville; Plab in the leadoff position got on-base nearly 70 percent of the time, and against Highland, Plab (Mascoutah’s shortstop) took part in four double plays.

It will be fun, watching these hard-working players grace the MHS diamond in the near future.