44 Storage Units Burglarized

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and the Mascoutah Police Department are currently investigating the burglaries of 44 storage units over the weekend. The incidents took place at M&M Mobile Home Sales & Service located at 4412 Mascoutah Ave. in Belleville, and Able Store-It located at 10001 Fuesser Rd in Mascoutah.

Late on Friday, Oct. 20, suspects broke into 33 storage units at M&M Mobile Home Sales & Service. The break-ins were discovered on Saturday morning, Oct. 21.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the locks were cut on 33 storage units, however only five units actually had items removed. Some of the items included a television, computer equipment, and hand tools.

The Sheriff’s Department, along with the storage company, notified unit owners of the break-ins.

According to Fleshren, authorities have no suspects at this time.

Lt. Kevin McGinnis of the Mascoutah Police Department stated they suspect the burglaries at Able Store-It occurred late Friday, Oct. 20, or early Saturday, Oct. 21. Eleven (11) units were burglarized. Two bicycles, an electric weed trimmer, and a gas weed trimmer were discovered along the road.

MPD is working with Able Store-It to notify owners of the units. McGinnis said this may take some time if some of the owners are military and not currently in the area.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and the Mascoutah Police Department will be working together on the investigations.

If you have information regarding the burglaries, please contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at (618) 277-3505 or the Mascoutah Police Department at (618) 566-2976 ext. 110.