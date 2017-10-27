Boys’ CC Wins Highland Regional – First in MHS History!

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

ALHAMBRA – The MHS Boys’ Cross Country team exacted sweet revenge on Waterloo, last Saturday morning, as the Indians whipped the Bulldogs and eight other teams in winning the Highland Regional at Fireman and Legion Park in Alhambra – their first in school history.

A week before, the Bulldogs had basked in the glow of winning the Mississippi Valley Conference title with the Indians’ finishing second.

To be sure, the MVC teams dominated the action, as Mascoutah, Waterloo, Triad went one, two three, 51-71-112; Carbondale, Marion, and Mt. Vernon came next at 112-117-157.

Without the services of Kailee Chau – recovering from injury – the Lady Indians finished third behind Waterloo, Triad, and just ahead of Highland, 47-60-67-78. Last season, the Mascoutah girls had won their first-ever regional championship.

Thus, both Mascoutah squads have qualified for the Decatur McArthur Sectional, this Saturday, October 28 – to be held at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth. The girls’ race will begin at 10 a.m., and the boys will start at 11 a.m.

Casmir Cozzi led the Indians with a fourth place, 16:02.34 effort; Brandon Johnson finished sixth at 16:13.41; Matt McNicol, who has come on in the last several weeks, finished 11th at 16:39.31; Patrick Thompson – 14th at 16:45.25; Kristian Knecht – 16th at 16:48.77; Braeden Williams – 22nd at 17:03.69; Darion Taylor – 27th at 17:10.66.

“Cozzi’s mission going in was to break-up that three-pack that Waterloo has,” Mascoutah Coach Darren Latham said. “He just went the extra mile and went further with it. Brandon Johnson ran really well; he did the same thing.

“Talk about somebody who runs with heart, Matt McNicol puts everything out there. At Conference, he lost his shoe at the start and ran the whole meet with his shoe off and still came in as our number two runner – talk about somebody who is tough.”

Coach Latham knew the boys had something to prove after the Indians’ second-place disappointment at the MVC, but he waxed philosophically about it.

“The boys had won conference twice in a row; I think we came in a little overconfident, and they kind of gut punched us. It made the guys really hungry for the regional and to be back on top. It’s the first time in school history for the boys to win a regional.”

Arianna Climaco got stronger over the last 1 ½ miles to finish 10th overall at 20:07.21. Naya Busbea crossed the finish line two places behind Climaco at 20:18:08; Madison Krieg – 13th at 20:19.02; Julia Kapp – 14th at 20:20.98; Bella Dixon – 23rd at 20:58.7; Elizabeth Byington – 30th at 21:25.23.

“We were missing one of our top five runners,” said Latham. “Kailee Chau was at the chiropractor, today. If we had her, where she would normally run, it would have been a totally different story.

“Bella Dixon ran as our fifth girl and ran hard. Ari and Julie Kapp were working together. Our girls’ strength is each other, so when they work together and pack it up, they always do really well.”

Marion’s John Bruce won the boys’ race at 15:38.26, and Waterloo’s Jenna Schwartz took the girls’ title at 17:41.21.

Cozzi crossed the mile marker in the lead pack of three around 5:04. After two miles, he still held the second-place position.

“I kind of burned myself out,” Cozzi said. “I tried to tell myself to hold on, but, I don’t know, I wish I could have done better. Our team did great. It’s been a lot quieter at practice. Everyone was just driven to focus on Waterloo. It was a pretty great week. We were coming for them.”

Climaco and Kapp worked together for the first two miles, but Climaco pulled ahead after that, and Kapp fell back to fourth on the team.

“Yeah, I did kick it in,” Climaco said. “This Mt. Vernon girl kind of pushed me to go faster. I am glad that we are moving on to sectionals but I am also kind of sad that we didn’t finish second or first. We were planning on that.

“This course was really hilly, but it was not a fast course. But, the last mile felt good; the second one, I felt like dying.”

It didn’t happen. Climaco and the rest of the Lady Indians battled hard and will be running for higher stakes, next Saturday.