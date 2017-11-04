School District to Implement A New Visitor Management System

MASCOUTAH – New   visitor security measures   will be implemented in   school buildings in the   Mascoutah School District   starting in November.    The   District has purchased   Raptor Technologies’ Visitor   Management System to help the District track visitors,   contractors, and volunteers   in order to provide a safer,   more monitored environment for the  students and   staff. Upon scanning a   state   or government issued I.D.   the software will compare   the name,  date of birth,   and photo with a national database that identifies   sex offenders. Approved   visitors will  receive a printed   badge with their photo   and date  and time when they   arrived on campus.  At the end of the visit,   the  badge   must be returned to the office so the visitor can be   checked out.
“The safety and security   of our students is a high   priority for the school board,  administration, principals, teachers,  and all staff,” said   Dr.  Craig Fiegel,  Superintendent,  Mascoutah   Community  Unit School   District. “The new Visitor   Management System will   allow us to electronically   track (no more pen and   paper) visitors who enter our   schools.”
“It takes about 30   seconds for the system to   return  a response.  If  a   match is   detected,   the   Principals   are alerted and  will   follow   current District Policies   to   ensure the safety of  the   students,”   said   Dr.   Fiegel.
Raptor Visitor Management System is used in   over 18,000 schools nationwide. Mascoutah joins   the growing list of school districts in   the area currently using this or a similar system.  We feel with our increasing   student population that it  is   time to move our  visitor   management process from paper   and pen to electronic in   order to   better   monitor   building visitors.”

