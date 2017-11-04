School District to Implement A New Visitor Management System

MASCOUTAH – New visitor security measures will be implemented in school buildings in the Mascoutah School District starting in November. The District has purchased Raptor Technologies’ Visitor Management System to help the District track visitors, contractors, and volunteers in order to provide a safer, more monitored environment for the students and staff. Upon scanning a state or government issued I.D. the software will compare the name, date of birth, and photo with a national database that identifies sex offenders. Approved visitors will receive a printed badge with their photo and date and time when they arrived on campus. At the end of the visit, the badge must be returned to the office so the visitor can be checked out.

“The safety and security of our students is a high priority for the school board, administration, principals, teachers, and all staff,” said Dr. Craig Fiegel, Superintendent, Mascoutah Community Unit School District. “The new Visitor Management System will allow us to electronically track (no more pen and paper) visitors who enter our schools.”

“It takes about 30 seconds for the system to return a response. If a match is detected, the Principals are alerted and will follow current District Policies to ensure the safety of the students,” said Dr. Fiegel.

Raptor Visitor Management System is used in over 18,000 schools nationwide. Mascoutah joins the growing list of school districts in the area currently using this or a similar system. We feel with our increasing student population that it is time to move our visitor management process from paper and pen to electronic in order to better monitor building visitors.”