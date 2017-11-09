Cozzi and Kapp Lead MHS Runners at State

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

PEORIA – Casmir Cozzi and Julia Kapp finished 43rd and 94th to lead their respective Mascoutah High School Cross Country contingents at the IHSA 2A Cross Country State Finals – held at Detweiller Park in Peoria, last Saturday.

Cozzi, a junior, hydroplaned across the slick finish line (lots drizzle in the damp, 50-degree weather, Saturday morning) in a nice time of 15:36.

Finishing 61st, Brandon Johnson, a senior and team leader at the Decatur Sectional the Saturday before, was clocked at 15:51.

Kapp led the Lady Indians to a 19th place, 478-point team finish. Coming in 116th and 117th, Naya Busbea and Madison Krieg recorded times of 19:26 and 19:27; Arianna Climaco – 142nd at 19:47; Kailee Chau – 151st at 19:53; Bella Dixon – 164th at 20:04; Elizabeth Byington – 184th at 20:25.

Waterloo’s Jenna Schwartz, who had finished sixth, last season, won the 2A race at 17:05. Schwartz impressively took command before the mile mark and pulled away from her competitors – neutralizing the ensuing pack’s finishing speed.

The Waterloo girls finished 11th and Triad came in 16th place. Dunlap topped the field with 72 points.

Matthew Richtman of Maple Park (Kaneland) out-kicked Jacob Gebhardt of Sterling just meters before the finish line, as both clocked a variation of 14:23.

In team competition, the Waterloo boys ended up in 12th place. Mahomet-Seymour took the title with 91 points.