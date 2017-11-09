Mascoutah’s Official Population Count Increases

MASCOUTAH – According to the Illinois Secretary of State, the City of Mascoutah’s official population count has increased to 8,568. This new count was determined by the Special Census commissioned by the City of Mascoutah in May, 2017. The City of Mascoutah’s official population count from the 2010 Census was 7,483.

The purpose of the Special Census was to allow the City to capture state revenues that are based on per capita (population) distributions.

Municipalities in the State of Illinois collect state revenues, such as State Income Tax, Motor Fuel Tax, and State Use Tax, based on per capital (population) distributions. As a result of the new population count, the City expects to receive an additional $82,487.13 this fiscal year and an additional $167,035.75 for the next fiscal year until the 2020 Census counts are finalized.

The City of Mascoutah paid approximately $89,248.05 to perform the Special Census.

Thanks to all the residents again for participating in our Special Census. By completing the questionnaire, you helped everyone living in our community.

The Special Census area included residences located on the following streets and subdivisions: Aaron Ct, Adam Ct, Antique Ln, Beebe Dr, Concord Cr, Crown Pointe, Dere Bere Dr, Douglas Ave, Fountain View Dr, Fuesser Rd, Greystone Manor, Hayden Dr, Hunters Creek, Indian Prairie Estates, Joseph Dr, Klings Ct, Kristina Ct, Landmark Dr, Larkspur Dr, Laura St, Nathan Ave, N County Rd, Perrottet Dr, Prairie View Estates, St. Christopher Ct, and Townsend Square.