’Tis the Season for Arts and Entertainment at McKendree University

LEBANON – McKendree University’s Division of Visual and Performing Arts, the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, the Show Choir, and the McKendree Gallery of Art announce several upcoming events in November and December. All are open to the public and admission is free unless otherwise noted.

Friday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.: Marching Bearcat Band Concert, directed by David Boggs.

Monday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.: McKendree Dance Ensemble Concert, directed by Beth Conway.

Thursday, Nov. 30, noon: Chamber Ensembles Concert, featuring brass and woodwind performers.

Nov. 30-Dec. 10: All-Student Show, McKendree Gallery of Art, 224 W. St. Louis St. in downtown Lebanon. The exhibit opens with a reception on Nov. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.: “Show Choir Holiday Spectacular.” Admission is a donation of canned food for the Lebanon Food Pantry or gloves, scarf or mittens for Lebanon Elementary School.

Monday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.: Jazz Ensembles Concert, directed by Dustin Shrum.

Friday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.: “A McKendree Christmas!” featuring music ensembles, dramatic readings, dance, carols, and an exhibit by students of the Visual and Performing Arts Division.

Friday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.: State Street Dance Company and the Hett present “The Nutcracker,” the timeless holiday classic featuring local dance talent and principals from leading professional companies. Admission is $20 adult and senior, $10 student/child, free for McKendree University students. (A 2 p.m. performance on Dec. 16 is sold out.)

The annual holiday concerts by the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America at the Hett on Dec. 5, 6 and 7 have sold out.