Mascoutah Teacher Receives Emerson in Excellence In Teaching Award

By Linda Hoskins

Mascoutah Herald

One of Mascoutah’s own was honored Sunday, Nov. 12, with the prestigious Emerson in Excellence in Teaching Award.

Janice Amann, a third grade teacher at Mascoutah Elementary School, found out about the award at a recent staff meeting. Amann was totally surprised and admitted she did not see that coming.

“I am honored to be getting this award. I think about all of the hard-working, dedicated people that I work with each day and wonder why I was chosen,” Amann said. “The teachers here have taught me so much. They are creative, smart and always working hard for our students at MES.” Amann has been a teacher at MES for 16 years.

Amann was nominated for the award by Principal Kim Enriquez. “Ms. Amann demonstrates excellence in education every day both in and out of the classroom. She willingly volunteers to be one of the regular education classrooms that moderate and severe special needs students are placed into.

“Through her creativity, relationship building, and differentiation, she is able to meet the needs of all boys and girls in her 3rd grade. She finds the best in each child and helps them to grow academically and behaviorally, never getting discouraged, never complaining. She puts in 110% each day, works tirelessly, to make all students successful.

“She is an invaluable teacher at MES and we are so lucky that she is part of our school family.”

Assistant Principal Sandra Littekin agreed. “The large number of requests each year for Ms. Amann’s classroom never surprises us.”

Amann graduated from McKendree College, and did her student teaching at MES working with Sue Bean, and is forever grateful for her guidance. She was inspired to become a teacher by her older brother, Mike Amann, who is a teacher at Mascoutah Middle School. “He was her biggest supporter” and Amann is so grateful to all of her family for all their support.

Amann is in what is probably an unusual situation. As she explains, “This year I have the unique opportunity of working side by side with a student from my first class here. Elizabeth Cook was just a cute little third grader my first year, and now Elizabeth is a third grade teacher here and I am learning so much from her, and love her fresh ideas.”

Award recipients will have the opportunity to apply for a Gold Star Grant from Emerson, to be presented in spring 2018. Honorees from this year and the past five years are eligible to apply for the competitive grants, which are designed to fund educational projects that reflect the pillars of the Emerson brand – technology, innovation and leadership. Since 2006, Emerson has awarded $555,000 to area teachers and schools through the Gold Star Grant program.

The Excellence in Teaching Awards program began in 1989 and is sponsored annually by Emerson, a global technology and engineering leader headquartered in St. Louis. Emerson and its Charitable Trust fund the Excellence in Teaching and Gold Star Grant programs. Under its Charitable Trust, the company donated $8.3 million to more than 565 education programs, individual schools and scholarship recipients nationally for the year ending September 30, 2017.