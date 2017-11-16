New Baden Partners With Clinton County YMCA To Provide Winter Youth Basketball Program

NEW BADEN – The Village of New Baden has contracted with the Gateway Region YMCA – Clinton County branch to provide a 10-week long Youth Basketball program with games to be played at the O.W. Billhartz Civic Center, 100 E. Birch Street in New Baden.

The program is for youth ages 4-12. A PeeWee league will be formed for ages 4-6 with registration fees of $45 ($30 for YMCA members). The rest of the youth ages 7-12 will play in another league with registration fees of $55 ($40 for YMCA members). Team jerseys and equipment is included with the fee. Registration is currently open and will run until January 2, 2018. Games will be played on most Saturdays from January 27 to March 10, 2018. Practice days, times, and locations will vary by team.

“We’re excited about this effort to build a youth basketball league at the Civic Center,” noted Mike Hemmer, Village Administrator for New Baden, “This kind of partnership with the Clinton County YMCA is the push we need to develop more activity and programs at the Center.”

The Clinton County YMCA is currently taking reservations and will provide all personnel. To register for the basketball program or other Clinton County YMCA programs, contact Galen Mahle at (618) 526-5628 or by email at galen.mahle@gwrymca.org. For information about the O.W. Billhartz Civic Center, please contact Mike Hemmer at 618-588-3813 or by email at mhemmer@newbadenil.com.