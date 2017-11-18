Mascoutah Little Indians Announces TopSoccer Will Come to Mascoutah in 2018

Submitted by Rich Crothers

Director of Mascoutah Little Indians TopSoccer Program

Soccer is played in just about every country; the sport’s success is due to the fact that it can be played by boys, girls, men and women of just about any physical build and ability. Soccer requires little in the way of specialized equipment and is organized using simple, intuitive rules.

TOPSoccer (The Outreach Program for Soccer) is a community-based training and team placement program for young athletes with disabilities, will be organized Mascoutah Little Indians Soccer program over the next few months. They will start the program in March 2018. The program will be designed to bring the opportunity of learning and playing soccer to any boy or girl, who has a mental or physical disability. The goal is to enable the thousands of young athletes with disabilities from the surrounding communities to become valued and successful members of the US Youth Soccer family and Mascoutah Little Indians Soccer. The program is geared towards player development rather than to competition.

Rich Crothers , Director of Mascoutah Little Indians TopSoccer Program, stated “There is a real need for this program in this area. Cognitive disabled children without healthy recreational involvement have fewer opportunities to gain important interpersonal skills, foster self-esteem, and learn concepts of teamwork and problem solving.” Crothers has been involved with Special Olympics and working with cognitive disable youth for over 30 years.

Rachel Dow, Mascoutah Little Indians Board Member, added “Young adults and children with cognitive disabilities continue to face prejudice and discrimination from peers and other members of our society. This is a way we as a community can address it.”

TOPSoccer will provide meaningful learning, development and physical participation opportunities to these young athletes through the game of soccer. TOPSoccer was formed to perpetuate the US Youth Soccer mission statement which is, in part, “to foster the physical, mental and emotional growth and development of America’s youth through the sport of soccer at all levels of age and competition.” There are thousands of children with disabilities who need, and can be provided with, the opportunity to play soccer through the TOPSoccer program. There are hundreds of eligible young athletes in our local area surrounding Mascoutah.

Emphasis is placed on development, training, and participation, rather than on competition. By its very nature, ADAPTIVE soccer requires adaptation to each individual player and to the group of players present at each session. Coaches and volunteers will strive to build the confidence and positive energy necessary to generate enjoyment of the soccer and team experiences as well as a continuing mastery of basic soccer skills. This program will provide a great opportunity for children with special needs to learn new skills, build physical fitness and self-esteem, and have fun playing soccer.

Mascoutah TOPSoccer will be modified version of the game of soccer, designed to provide opportunities for special needs children ages 4 and over. It will provide a very affordable opportunity for fitness, fun and building self-esteem. Modifications are made to the game to allow full participation and enjoyment to each child. One-on-one assistance is available to those who need it.

• Length of program is determined by participation and Illinois Special Olympics soccer requirements. To match it up with Special Olympics the program will start organizing in February and end in June.

• Playing rules: Create rules to fit specific needs and use the US Youth Soccer Under-6, Under-8 or Under-10 guidelines. It will use Special Olympic Game rules; example No throw-ins but kick ins.

• MLI TOPSoccer program will have very modest beginnings. If local Special Olympics players join we will start off with approximately 30 players. Players that cannot be on teams can be taught skills that they can take part in the Special Olympics skills competitions.

• Variety of choices: Small-sided games (5 versus 5) format will be used. If enough enrollment teams will be formed in a 5 versus format.

• As in all Special Olympics and Topsoccer, athletes and teams are placed in divisions according to ability, age and gender.

• Above all, we will keep it simple, and we keep it fun!

One of the highlights for the program will be the athletes can participate with the “Clash of Borders Soccer Tournament” held the last weekend in March. Participants that are interested can join a local Special Olympics teams and compete in several other tournaments in the local area.

Several meetings will start in December through January. Mascoutah Little Indians Soccer will hold several orientation meetings starting on December 12 at 6:30 at the Mascoutah Little Indians Head Quarters at (Address). They will continue with orientation briefings in the local communities until March 2018. Registration for the program will begin in February. The TOPSoccer coaches and volunteer orientation meeting will take place at the Mascoutah Little Indians Head Quarters at in December. The programs have already made verbal agreements for support with: SWIC Girls soccer team, SIUE Cougars women’s soccer team, Greenville University Boys and Girls team, Lindenwood University Women’s soccer Team, McKendree University Soccer Teams, Surrounding HS National Honor Societies, and Major League Soccer and surrounding club teams.

The coaches will attend a monthly training meeting. Coaches will be trained through Special Olympics and be certified to coach at the state level. There will be no cost for the training. Arrangements will be offered for free training through the American Coaching Association and Illinois Youth Soccer. They will take approximately eight hours of training with Special Olympics. Illinois Youth Soccer Association will also contribute additional training.

For more information, you can contact Rich Crothers at 618-406-2727 or richardcrothers@charter.net