Carr Proudly Recaps Historic, MHS Soccer Season

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Recently, MHS Soccer Coach Nick Carr assembled his team and proud parents and friends at the high school to recap a historic season and to pass out the 2017 awards. For Carr, it was a pleasant task.

After all, this year’s MHS squad tied a school record for 18 wins and broke the all-time record for 117 goals and 105 assists in a season.

The Indians went 5-0 in winning the early-season Metro Cup Tournament, outscoring its opponents, 40-1. In week five of the season, boasting a 14-1 mark, the St. Louis Post ranked them third, overall. By the end of the season, they were still ranked seventh.

Mascoutah finished third in the Mississippi Valley Conference – improving two spots from the year before. The team also dramatically lowered the number of goals allowed from 56 to 41.

Offensively, the 2017 squad scored 117 goals as compared to 30 the year before. Shutouts also increased from one to eight.

Out of the Indians’ seven losses, five of them came by one goal and the sixth one by two. Being in every game this season, they lost to some excellent teams: falling 2-1 to Bayless, Missouri, which played in its state semifinals.

They split with MVC foe, Triad, during the regular season, and the Knights went on to lose to Waterloo Gibault in the Sectional Championship. Gibault continued to a second-place finish at State.

Seniors Sam Schiller and Malik Wilkes catapulted to the top of several MHS individual scoring records. Both scored 29 goals, breaking Coach Carr’s previous all-time mark of 26 – set back in 1966.

Schiller established a new Assists in a Season tally with 24, breaking Paul Anguita’s 18 – earned in 2005. Wilkes is now tied for sixth with 15.

Schiller and Wilkes stand one-two in points per season with 53 and 44. Sophomore Lane Hoelscher’s 14 assists rank ninth all-time, and his 32 points tie him for eighth-place.

Carr named senior Kyle Frerker the team’s Most Valuable Defensive Player; Wilkes nabbed the Most Valuable Offensive Player; Schiller was named the team’s Most Valuable Player.

The MVC coaches voted Schiller and Wilkes, First-Team, All-Conference. Frerker made the Second Team, and Hoelscher and junior Derick Marchant were cited as Honorable Mention.

Schiller becomes the fourth player in school history to garner All-State honors.

Wilkes – whom Coach Carr believes should have been named All-State – was named an All-Sectional performer. Frerker was selected as Honorable Mention All-Sectional.

Julia Piper, a representative from Belle-Clair Soccer, presented senior Christian Rowe with the Joe Dressler Memorial Award for athletics, service, and sportsmanship.

MHS Athletic Director Scott Battas recognizes the fine job Coach Carr had done to improve MHS and local soccer over the years.

“Nick has worked hard to build a program here and the success of this season was the result of the kids’ putting his plan into action, Battas said. “We are proud of Nick and his program and look forward to watching them continue to grow.

“They were very fun to watch, this year, and the future is bright for Indian Soccer.”

MHS JV Coach, Scott Hoskins, echoed Mr. Battas’ sentiments: “Nick is the most soccer knowledgeable person I know. You can feel his passion and intensity for the game anytime you speak with him. It’s truly amazing what he has done for the game of soccer in our community.”