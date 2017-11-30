Mascoutah School Board Reports On State Tests

By Keith Gillett

Herald Publications

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah School Board got an in depth report on the results of state testing at its November meeting. The results were released by the Illinois State Board of Education on Nov. 3.

The results showed that Mascoutah District schools continued to fare well when compared with similar districts in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe and Clinton counties. Each year Illinois students in grades 3 to 8 take the PARCC test while high school students starting in 2017 were evaluated by the Scholastic Apptitude Test (SAT).

The PARCC (Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for Careers and College) test is given in two parts as a reading and a math exam. Educators consider the PARCC test to be much more difficult than the previous state exams.

At the state level, preliminary passing rates for each grade were: English Language Arts – Grade 3, 36.2 percent; Grade 4, 37.1 percent; Grade 5, 36.6 percent; Grade 6, 34.9 percent; Grade 7, 40 percent; and Grade 8, 37.4 percent. Math – Grade 3, 39.2 percent; Grade 4, 30.8 percent; Grade 5, 29.6 percent; Grade 6, 28.1 percent; Grade 7, 26.9 percent; and Grade 8, 31.5 percent.

Composite scores for Scott Elementary were 56 in reading and 50 in math for an overall score of 52.9. Composite scores for Wingate Elementary were 43 in reading and 57 in math for an overall of 50. Composite scores for Mascoutah Elementary were 48 for reading and 50 in math for an overall of 49.1 percent.

Rogers Elementary in Waterloo scored the highest with an overall composite score of 70.8.

Mascoutah Middle School scored the second highest composite score in the region with a 52.7, exceeded only by Waterloo Junior High with a 58.

Mascoutah High School scored a 37.6 percent composite on the 2017 SAT test which was ninth among schools in the region. Edwardsville scored a 54.7, followed by Waterloo with a 52.7, O’Fallon with 51.7, Highland with 49.8, Columbia with 49.4, Triad with 49.1, Freeburg with 47.5, Wesclin with 40.2, then Mascoutah.

In other actions, the Board:

* Heard a report from the Building Committee at which Athletic Director Scott Battas told the committee that he has commitments for $400,000 towards a proposed project to replace the natural turf of the high school stadium with artificial turf.

* Approved a Tax Rate Hearing as required by state law for the next Board meeting on Dec. 19. The state’s truth in taxation law requires that all taxing districts determine the estimated amounts of taxes to be levied for the year not less than 20 days prior to the official adoption of the aggregate tax levy of the district.

* Approved a resolution abating the interest on and principal of 2013, 2014, 2015 issued alternate revenue bonds.

* Approved the workers’s compensation insurance annual renewal bid for $306,673 to ICRMT.

* Approved by voice vote a number of changes and updates to district policies.

* Authorized the Foundation for Mascoutah Schools, Inc. to open an account for donation to the stadium project.

* Approved the following certified personnel actions: Anna Jenkins as MHS newspaper co-sponsor (w/Katie Hofmann); and Cody Reynolds as assistant basketball coach at MHS. Approved the resignation of Troy Medvick as MHS assistant basketball coach.

* Approved the following classified personnel items: Scott Best as custodian at Mascoutah High School; Mary Mayes as bus aid; Lindsay Green as an instructional aide at MES; Jacob Elfrink as a custodian at MMS; Julie Schneider as a secretary at MES; Christian Baumgartner as assistant wrestling coach at MMS; Kelton McDonnell as wrestling coach at MMS; Rebecca Learned as secretary at MMS; the resignation of Colleen Waikel as instructional aide at SES; Ronald Majka as a bus aide, Christopher Hill as a custodian at MMS; Andrew Haas as a custodian at MES; and Lorrie Dame as an instructional aide at MES; the retirement of Debra Raban as an individual care aid at MES; and Mike Raban as a custodian at MHS; approved Michaela Schmitz and Josh Ballard as assistant wrestling coaches at MHS and Chelsey Sterrett as assistant basketball coach at MHS; the resignation of Freddie Perry as girls assistant basketball coach at MHS.