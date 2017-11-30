New Baden Village Board Considering Amendment to Raffle Rules

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

Changes to the Village of New Baden’s regulations concerning raffles in the community that are under consideration could make it easier for local groups to offer bigger prizes and charge more for tickets if the legislation is approved.

An amendment to the existing raffle ordinance was brought before the board at its meeting held on Monday, November 20, but no action was taken because Mayor Christy Picard was unable to attend and the trustees wanted to have her input before moving forward.

The next meeting of the New Baden Village Board of Trustees is scheduled for this coming Monday, December 4, and will be the only meeting until the new year in keeping with a long-standing tradition to cancel the meeting that would have otherwise been held on Monday, December 18. The board’s meetings throughout the remainder of the year are on the first and third Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. except when the observance of legal holidays may push them ahead 24 hours.

The raffle ordinance amendment as it stands now before the village board calls for increasing the maximum value of a prize to be awarded to $1 million compared to an existing total of $25,000 in aggregate or a single prize of $15,000.

Tickets to buy chances for raffles in the village can now be no more than $25 each but the new legislation proposes an increase to $100 apiece. There was also a hike in the number of days that tickets for a particular raffle can be sold, the current maximum being 120 and the newly suggested total being 365.

According to a report to the board from Village Administrator Mike Hemmer, these changes will allow, if approved, the municipality to better regulate and authorize such high-dollar raffles as the “Queen of Hearts” or those offering a new home as the prize similar to what has been gaining in popularity in other communities in the past few years.

Hemmer also noted that he discussed the changes with members of the New Baden American Legion who are receptive to the increased amounts and eased restrictions being suggested.

In other matters to come before the New Baden Village Board at its November 20 meeting, the following items were approved:

–The hiring of T. Dylan Prather as a part-time police officer to fill in for open, existing shifts as needed. He is the son of the chief of police in Marissa and brings with him three years of experience as a deputy for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department which recommended him for this position;

–A change order connected with the drainage project under way in the area of Jillian Drive and Mandy Lane calling for additional grading of the drainage swale in back yards between Thouvenot and Roland at a cost of $14,650;

–The renewal of liability insurance coverage provided by the Illinois Counties Risk Management Trust for a total cost of $71,296, a nominal increase in the premium that equivalent to 1.5 per cent;

–The renewal of worker’s compensation insurance provided by the Illinois Public Risk Fund for a total of $35,250, this too representing a nominal increase of about 1.3 per cent. The agreement includes a grant totaling $2697 for the village to use in the purchase of equipment that will help keep its employees safe.