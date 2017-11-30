Seven MHS Wrestlers Pin Their Mt. Olive Opposition

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – The MHS Wrestling team showcased its strength in the lighter weights and a whole slew of underclass talent, last Tuesday, as it whipped Mt. Olive, 54-30, in the small gym at MHS.

“It was a test – Mt. Olive beat Triad earlier in the evening,” MHS Wrestling Coach Chris Lindsay said. “The kids were anxious to get out there (only 15 days after official practice had started) to see if the hard work has been paying off. It was exciting to see the young wrestlers.

“The kids are all getting stronger, which is a testament to our weight-lifting program. It is a young group with only three seniors in the lineup.”

Freshman Ryan Baker (113 pounds) started a string of six-straight wins by pin. Baker stuck his opponent in 25 seconds.

At 120, freshman Kylan Montgomery nabbed a 7-0 lead before getting a fall at 3:19.

Senior Nick Norwood – a state qualifier in 2016 at 113 pounds – needed just 2:49 to pin his opponent at 126 pounds.

Classmate Trent Finch – who sat out last season due to a knee injury in football and a state qualifier his freshman season – totally dominated his Mt. Olive foe in the 132-pound class, as his pin came in 49 seconds.

Sophomore Eve Slago (138) jumped out to an 8-0, second-period lead en route to a 2:56 fall.

And sophomore Jacob Averett, who moved up a weight class against Mt. Olive, won the 145-pound class, sticking his opponent in 2:39.

At heavyweight, sophomore Randy Turner hardly broke a sweat, pinning his opponent in 26 seconds. Turner has worked hard on the weights since last season.

Sophomores Jacob Pflasterer (113) and Nate Miller (heavyweight) won exhibition matches with pins.

The Indians will face some stiffer competition in hosting Cahokia, Mt. Vernon, and O’Fallon, 6 p.m., Tuesday, November 28 in the small gym at MHS.