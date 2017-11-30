Wesclin Warriors Explode In The Fourth Quarter

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

MASCOUTAH— The Wesclin High School Basketball team put together nice runs in the fourth quarter to nab wins over Waterloo and Mascoutah in games one and two of the Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic, last Monday, and Tuesday.

In a back-and-forth, nip-and-tuck game against Waterloo in round one, Wesclin opened the final period with a 7-2 spurt en route to a 67-60 victory.

Leading Mascoutah, 38-37 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Warriors scored 16-straight points to pull away to a 62-45 win.

Wesclin Coach Brent Brede appreciated his team’s balanced attack in both victories, but he also knows that he still faces tough opponents in Nashville and Columbia, Wednesday, November 19, and Friday, December 1.

Leading Waterloo, 44-41 at the start of the fourth period, Justin Kellogg scored seven of his ten- point total in the first three minutes to give the Warriors a 51-43 lead.

The Warriors, who hit 10 three-pointers for the game, got balanced scoring, as Nate Brede and Brandon Courtney banged in 15 points; Hunter Ottensmeier added 13; Kellogg and Mick Stephens chipped in 10 and nine.

After Tre Wahlig nailed a three-pointer with 1:46 to bring the Bulldogs back to a four-point deficit, Brede drilled a three-pointer and two free throws to ice the win. The Warriors made 17-of-25 free throws, overall, but they shined in the clutch, sinking nine-of-10 down the stretch.

“Waterloo really did a good job fighting back,”Wesclin Coach Brent Brede said. “We had a couple times where we got up by eight or nine. We were just fortunate enough to get separated enough (at the start of the fourth quarter) where we could pull it out.

“We tell our guys if they are open and their feet are set; they need to shoot. If we shoot 36 percent from three, I am ok with that. We want to get the ball into the post, and we did post catches, tonight. We took what the defense gave us, and for the most part, we took decent shots.”

Ottensmeier and Courtney kept the streak going in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter with a hard layup and pull-up jumper, respectively.

“Hunter is a good offensive player, Brede said. “He can score in the post and drive, and he can shoot the three. He is a very well-rounded player.”

The Warriors opened the game with three-pointers by Ottensmeier, Courtney, and Brede, and Courtney’s drive with 46 seconds left put Wesclin up, 13-12.

Trailing 22-21 with 2:48 before intermission, the Warriors finished up the second quarter with a 6-0 run. Kellogg canned his first-of-two three-pointers, and Stephens and Ottensmeier made free throws.

Against Mascoutah, Wesclin held a 38-37 lead at the end of the third quarter, and by all indications, the Warriors would face substantial pressure from a quick Indians’ squad that had surged at the end of each of the first three quarters.

The tough test did not materialize. The Warriors exploded, 16-0, in the first four minutes to bury the Indians, and they continued the onslaught, scoring on 10-of-11 possessions. The Warriors’ guards attacked the pressure, and Mascoutah helped by going 0-for-8 with two turnovers and an offensive foul.

In the spurt, Ottensmeier scored seven of a co-game-high 15 points. Courtney, who also scored 15 points, added a three-pointer; Stephens (12 points) and Kellogg came through with four and two. Brede ended up with 13 points.

“It was really close going into the fourth quarter, and we expected a close, tight game,” Coach Brent Brede said. “But sometimes those things happen. They had a couple of bad possessions, and we were able to capitalize and get a little distance between us.

“Too often, we would get the ball across half court and not attack. But we got to the rim a little more (in the fourth quarter). It opened things up. Tonight, Hunter really picked it up in the third and fourth quarters.”

Despite opening with four-straight turnovers, the Warriors jumped out 9-2 on two baskets by Stephens, a three-pointer by Courtney, and an offensive rebound-bucket by Brede.

Then, Mascoutah stormed back with 10-straight points in the final 2:23.

The trend continued in the second quarter. Wesclin opened the period with a 7-0 rally on Brede’s five points and Courtney’s fill to the basket.

In the final 2:27 before halftime, the Indians outscored Wesclin, 9-0, to go up, 25-22.

Mascoutah held a five-point margin, two-and-a-half minutes into the third period, but the Warriors stormed back to tie it, 33-33, on Brede’s three-pointer at 2:26. Ottensmeier also contributed four points in the comeback.

Ottensmeier and Brede gave Wesclin a 38-33 lead with 45 seconds left on a hard drive and a three-pointer, but the Indians retaliated with buckets on the inside to cut the Warriors’ advantage, 38-37, at the start of the fourth quarter.

Nashville and Columbia have played just one game in the Tip-Off Classic, and each has sustained a razor-thin loss.

“It is a great tournament to start the year,” said Brede. All five teams are good. So far, it’s been a great one for us.”