MSU Grad Student From Mascoutah Wins Prize at New York’s Wildlife Conservation Film Festival

By Carol Schmidt

BOZEMAN –A Montana State University graduate student has won the top student prize at the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival in New York City with a short documentary about efforts to protect a wild toad in Nevada.

Jason Roehrig of Mascoutah won the award for an episode of “Stewardship with Vision” about Nevada rancher Dave Spicer and his efforts to promote the Amargosa toad population. The Amargosa toad only exists in a 10-mile stretch of the Oasis Valley in the Amargosa Desert. Roehrig, who is a student in MSU’s Science and Natural History Filmmaking MFA program, made the film as an intern for the Western Landowners Alliance.

Roehrig said he was pleased to receive national recognition for the film that recognized Spicer’s efforts to restore springs, wetlands and riparian areas on his ranch, as well as to rally fellow landowners in Beatty, Nevada, to protect the toads and support accurate counts of the toad population. Roehrig said the toads are now thriving, and as a result the landowners did not have undue restrictions imposed on their operations.

Roehrig was the chief interviewer, writer, crew and editor for the production. Filming took place on Spicer’s ranch, which is surrounded by BLM land, nuclear testing sites and Death Valley.

“So tension was high being a filmmaker in an area where people are skeptical,” Roehrig said. “A lot of planning and research was done prior to flying out to the site.”

Roehrig said he believes that it helped that he grew up on a farm in Mascoutah, so he understood first-hand some of the struggles faced by the landowners.

The nearly 9-minute film that is part of a WLA series of filmed profiles turned out so well that Gianna Savoie, MSU film professor in the School of Film and Photography in the College of Arts and Architecture, suggested that he enter it in the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival. To Roehrig’s surprise, his film won. He plans to enter it in other wildlife film festivals in the upcoming season.

“I think it is just a good story,” he said, adding that the partnership between conservationists and the government in the film made it also a happy story. “A good story will trump every time.”

Making a quality piece of science communications is a labor of love for Roehrig, who graduated with a degree in biology specializing in plant physiology from North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. He came to MSU’s MFA program after a career as a mycologist for a chemical company in St. Louis. After a few years working in a lab, he said he wanted to emphasize science communications and tell stories about science the few people hear.

Roehrig is busy working for a variety of film projects in the area. He also teaches cellular and molecular biology to MSU undergraduates. In his spare minutes, he is working on his thesis film that is being shot in Hyalite. The film will have no narration but will have musical accompaniment, Roehrig said. He is also made a film about a New Zealand glowworm, a species he learned about when he lived in Australia for a year.

Roehrig’s film about Spicer and his efforts to promote the Amargosa toad can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yW82TiCagbE.