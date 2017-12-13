Leave a Comment

Two Mascoutah teenagers were struck by a vehicle on Tuesday evening, Dec. 12.

According to the Mascoutah Police Lt. Kevin McGinnis, Donavan X. Green, 14, and Oshea R. Dunkley, also 14, both of Mascoutah, ran out in front of a vehicle driven by Zachary R. Thomas, 22, of Troy, IL.

The accident occurred at 6:04 p.m. on State Route 177 (across from Jefferson’s Restaurant).

Thomas was driving a Dodge Dakota and had just gotten off from work. The driver and witnesses report both teens ran in front of the oncoming vehicle. Thomas was not issued a citation.

Responding to the accident was Mascoutah Police, Mascoutah EMS, New Baden EMS, Mascoutah Fire Department.

Dunkley was taken to Cardinal Glennon Hospital by New Baden EMS. His condition is unknown at this point, but McGinnis said he did not believe it was life-threatening.

Arch Medical Hospital airlifted Green to Cardinal Glennon. “The last thing we heard was that his condition was critical.

“The school principal and assistant principal also arrived at the scene,” McGinnis stated. “They were arriving for a basketball game. One of the principals drove a family member to the St. Louis hospital.”