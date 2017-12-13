Mascoutah Girl Graces The Fox Theatre Stage

By Linda Hoskins

Mascoutah Herald

Brielle Becker, 8, is living the life most young girls only dream of. On Saturday, December 23, Brielle will be performing on stage in the Moscow Ballet Production of the “Great Russian Nutcracker” at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis.

It all started last August when there was an open audition. Brielle, daughter of Lisette and Jason Becker of Mascoutah, decided to try out.

She said “I was nervous” about her first ever audition, but that didn’t keep her from impressing the “beautiful Russian ballerina”, and Brielle was selected for not one, but two scenes. In one scene she is one of 20 snowflakes, all ranging in ages 6 to 8 years old. The second scene is even more impressive for this young lady. She is one of two junior dancers in the Russian variation.

Brielle described her reaction to being selected as “I was so excited.” She has practiced for the Nutcracker every Saturday, starting the first week in November. Her mother Lisette describes this experience as a “double whammy. Not only is Brielle performing on stage at the Fox, it will also be her first time ever in the Fox Theatre.”

Brielle started dancing at Stars R Us in Mascoutah at the age of three under the instruction of Miss Kara and Mr. Vance. She does ballet, tap, hip hop, lyrical, jazz and contemporary dance, and admits that lyrical and contemporary are her favorite. When she is not busy with dancing, she also does tumbling and loves to read.

Brielle will have a lot of fans in the audience. Her parents and younger sister Nina, along with grandparents and aunt will be there. Her dance teachers from Stars R Us will be there to cheer her on and also in attendance will her second grade teacher from Mascoutah Elementary. Mrs. Suedmeyer has this to say about her student “Brielle is an amazing student. She is very intelligent and is fun to teach. She helps others and is often the first one requested for partner work. She has persevered through getting braces this fall and comes back to the room to tell me goodbye almost every day. She is a joy to have in the classroom.”

This is not Brielle’s first time in the spotlight. In the summer of 2016 she was a model for Weissman, a dance costuming company in St. Louis. It appears that Brielle is having the time of her life and has a bright future ahead.