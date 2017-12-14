Lacrosse – Exciting Sport for Mascoutah Kids – is Coming Soon!

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Are your kids looking for something new, fast, and exciting? Then, Lacrosse is the answer!

Lacrosse, the fastest-growing youth sport in America, will be introduced in the near future to the youth of Mascoutah.

The age range for this new, local sports’ program is six to 18. And as many as 50 Mascoutah parents have already expressed interest in its formation.

The timing couldn’t be better. On Tuesday, April 19, 2016, the IHSA Board of Directors announced in Bloomington that Lacrosse will debut in the spring of 2018 as a state-sanctioned sport with high school playoffs and a state championship.

With the IHSA go-ahead, planning for the creation of Team Mascoutah commenced early in 2017.

Currently, Edwardsville and O’Fallon have the only established programs in the Metro East and Southern Illinois areas.

In O’Fallon, the instructional club, Styx, formed in 2007, and several Mascoutah youth train there. Mascoutah has the unique opportunity to get started at the ground level.

David Boots, the director of Styx, is also President of the St. Louis Youth Lacrosse Association – the Metro-East league in which the Mascoutah teams will compete as early as the spring of 2018. To date, lacrosse is also played extensively in the Springfield and Chicago areas.

Luckily, Mascoutah possesses a very experienced coach in Kawika James Cornman, who plays for Lindenwood University. Kawika, a Mascoutah resident, has also competed on teams in Europe.

Styx wants more local competition and has agreed to assist the Mascoutah program in getting organized and in facilitating its growth.

Informational sessions will be held at the Mascoutah Library during the Christmas school break. If you want more information on “the fastest sport on two feet,” send an email tomascoutahlacrosse@gmail.com and put in the subject line, “Lacrosse.”

Once again, if your kids are looking for something new, fast, and exciting – the fastest growing sport in America – than Lacrosse is truly the answer!