Mascoutah Little Indians Announces TopSoccer Will Come to Mascoutah in 2018

TopSoccer (The Outreach Program for Soccer) is a community-based training and team placement program for young athletes with disabilities, will be organized Mascoutah Little Indians Soccer program over the next few months. They will start the program in March 2018. The program will be designed to bring the opportunity of learning and playing soccer to any boy or girl, who has a mental or physical disability. The goal is to enable the thousands of young athletes with disabilities from the surrounding communities to become valued and successful members of the US Youth Soccer family and Mascoutah Little Indians Soccer. The program is geared towards player development rather than to competition.

One of the highlights for the program will be the athletes can participate with the “Clash of Borders Soccer Tournament” held the last weekend in March. Participants that are interested can join a local Special Olympics teams and compete in several other tournaments in the local area.

Several meetings will start in December through January. Mascoutah Little Indians Soccer will hold several orientation meetings starting on Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mascoutah Little Indians Head Quarters. They will continue with orientation briefings in the local communities until March 2018. Registration for the program will begin in February.

For more information you can contact Rich Crothers at 618-406-2727 or richardcrothers@charter.net