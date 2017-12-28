Leave a Comment

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

Purchase of an all-weather field for the high school and the setting of the tax levy for 2018 were among the major items approved at the December meeting of the Mascoutah District 19 School Board at its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 19th.

Mascoutah High School Athletic Director Scott Battas told the Board that he was ahead of schedule on his fund drive to raise money to pay for an all-weather field for Mascoutah High School. Battas told the Board that he has secured pledges for $467,000 on a project that was estimated to cost between $750,000 and $800,000.

Battas told the Board that a sizable discount would be possible if the Board approved installing the turf now instead of waiting until spring. Depending on alternates, cost of the project would range from $650,000 to $690,000.

Because of the success of the fundraising and after a careful review, the Board approved awarding a contract to AGT Sports of Festus, Mo., to install the all-weather turf for a base price of $643,000 plus a $50,000 contingency, which would be for any unknown soil conditions. The price is for the newest turf which is heavier and expected to wear longer and comes with an 8-year guarantee, but Battas said he hoped the turf would last 15 years or longer with proper care.

“I am proud of the community and confident we are not done with our fundraising. This is a tremendous opportunity for us,” Battas said.

Schools in the area that have all-weather fields from AGT Sports include O’Fallon, East St. Louis, and Collinsville.

Battas said he expected the soccer program to be a big beneficiary of the new field and with installation taking place this winter, it could be competed as early as April, in time for most of the high school girls soccer season. Other groups expected to be able to use the all-weather field include the Band, PE Classes and the local Little Indians football league.

The all-weather surface for the athletic field would allow for its use on a year round basis. Previously usage was limited to the football team and became problematic after a heavy rain turned the field to mud.

Ground breaking will take place in January.

In other business:

The Board set the tax levy for 2018 at 5.0980 on an expected EAV (Equalized Assessed Valuation) that is expected to be $255 million for 2017. The EAV for 2016 was $245.8 million. Tax rates are based on the final EAV for Mascoutah District 19 as set by St. Clair County. The final EAV will be known in March, but the District can’t raise a tax rate it sets in December, only lower it at that time. The EAV of 5.0980 will raise $9,784,000. With all funding including such as Federal impact aid and state aid, total district funding is expected to be just under $13 million, which is lower than last year.

The funding breaks outs as follows: Education Fund – $4.7 million and 1.84, an increase of $183,000. Operations Fund – $1.275 million and .50, an increase of $49.807. Transportation Fund – $510,00- and .20, an increase of $19,923. Special Education Fund – $102,000 and .04. Leasing – $127,000 and .05. Working Cash Fund – $127,000 and .05. Tort – $1.1 million, IMRI – $925,000. Debt Fund – $3,215,809, lower by $48,391 because bonds for the new high school were refinanced.

The Board will review 2018 tax levy at its March meeting, at which time the final EAV figures for the District will be available from St. Clair County.

Superintendent Dr. Craig Fiegel told the Board that he, Brandon Woodrome and Kenny Neuner met on Dec.18th with the City of Mascoutah and IDOT to talk about safety improvements that can be made on Illinois Route 177 near Mascoutah High School. Earlier in December two freshmen were struck and severely injured as they crossed the highway.

Dr. Fiegel said he was told by officials that the location has had four accidents in two years. As such it does not qualify for a stop sign or stop lights, and there is not much pedestrian traffic at that location. Most individuals that cross Rt 177 do so further down at 10th Street or at the light at 6th and Main.

In regular business the Board:

Approved the Running Start Scholarship agreement with Southwest Illinois College. The annual agreement allows MHS juniors and seniors to attend SWIC full time and earn college credits as well as high school credits for graduation.

Approved on a second reading revisions to 23 board policies.

Approved the purchase of new switches and wireless access points from WJR Technologies for $91,192. Switches are used to connect multiple devices to the same network within a building or campus, such as computers, printers and servers and allows the sharing of resources.

Approved the installation of fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors from Simplex Grinnell for $14,750. The alarms and detectors will be installed at the MHS greenhouse, chemistry lab, kitchen and boiler room.

Approved a contract with Poettker Construction for $16,000 to replace some expansion joints at MHS. The joints would be repaired at three different locations.

Announced and approved the following personnel items:

The retirement of Bob Stone as principal at Mascoutah Middle School after 18 years with the District and 15 years as principal at MMS. His retirement is effective at the end of the current school year. Jami Kostan as 5th grade teacher, Sarah Klosterman as an instructional support specialist. A transfer of Brittany Manning from 5th grade teacher to math coach. The extra duty resignation of Michelle Murphy and Jamie Rich as 6th-8th grade track coaches at the end of the school year.

Approved the following classified personnel actions:

Hired Jessica Tallant as instructional aide at MES, Patty Robles as a bus driver, and Ryan Pruett as an individual care aide at MHS.

Approved the transfer of Lisa Luitjohn as custodian from MES to WES replacing Andrew Haas. Transferred Michelle Padilla from an individual care aide to instructional aide at SES.

Accepted the resignations of Mildred Neuner as a bus driver, Pam Gasseor as an LIPS instructional aide, and Marie Blanchard as an instructional aide.