Central Shoots Well Enough For Win At Nashville

Joest dominates on the inside with 23 points

By Sam Graf

Clinton County News

NASHVILLE – The Breese Central Cougars may have shot a slight 43 percent in their 56-45 victory in round one of the Nashville Basketball Tournament, Monday, January 15. But their opponent, the Brentwood Eagles, made just 34 percent.

That 34 percent is a tad misleading. It took the Eagles an eight-for-13 spree in a 22-18, fourth-quarter surge to get the mark much above the 24-percent tally they had accrued through three quarters.

By the end of the third period, Central had built a commanding, 38-23 lead.

“It was just tough to get a flow,” Central Coach Jeremy Shubert said. “We wanted to run a little bit and push it up the floor, and we weren’t in our right spots. Our offense just has work to do yet.”

The Cougars hit eight-of-13 shots in the first quarter and took a 16-7 lead, as Tyler Joest (game-high 23 points) opened with three scores on the inside, and Max Kampwerth, Mason Weems, Camden Wempe, and Simon Thomas (12 overall) also had buckets.

“Tyler has to catch the ball in the post; that’s where he is going to have success. He has to score down there. I wanted us to play better, but (getting a win) is big.”

Both teams made four shots in the second period, but Central extended its advantage to 29-17 at halftime – making four of five free throws.

Amazingly, despite connecting on just two-of-11 shots in the third quarter, the Cougars outscored Brentwood, 9-4, of which, Joest tallied eight points on two baskets in the paint and four free throws.

The Eagles made just two-of-14 shots in the third period, and they missed both free-throw attempts.

Central, 8-8, battles Nashville in round two of the tournament, 8 p.m., Friday, January 19.